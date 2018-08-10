This Iconic ’90s Shoe Style Is Making a Huge Comeback — Here’s How to Get the Look

Lately, it seems there’s no shortage of retro trends resurfacing (think dad sneakers and clear details reminiscent of those infamous jellies). And now, clogs have joined their ranks to revamp your wardrobe this fall. Thanks to modern updates like buckle embellishments and open-toed constructions, the once “not-so-cool” style popular in the ’90s is currently being worn by countless celebrities and street style stars alike.

Below, we’ve rounded up our favorite picks to help you nail the coveted boho look. See styles from Toms, Lucky Brand, Hunter and more.

1. Toms Womens Elisa Clog Sandal

A cross-strap buckle and patterned leather design make these Toms especially eye-catching. Bonus: for every pair you buy, the brand will donate one to a child in need — so you can feel even better about buying them.

2. Cape Clogs

Wear these denim clogs with your favorite pair of jeans and denim jacket to rock the “Canadian Tuxedo” look from head to toe.

3. Hunter Webbing Crisscross Clog

If you’re looking for a style that’s slightly less chunky, this Hunter pair is made for you. The moderate heel makes them even more wearable for days spent on your feet.

4. Free People Westtown Slide Clog

Embrace your wild (western) side with these chic wooden slides, perfect for completing your off-duty style.

5. Lucky Brand Yeats

Featuring a sleek suede finish and lightly padded insole for added comfort, these clogs can easily take you from the office to dinner — no shoe swap required. Even better? They’re currently 50 percent off.

6. Chinese Laundry Walk On Leather Clog

A classic take on the iconic trend, these leather studded beauties will easily satisfy your nostalgia.

Buy: Chinese Laundry Walk On Leather Clog $44.99 Buy it

7. Hunter Refined Penny Loafer Clog Sandal

Another Hunter brand style, these ultra-feminine sandals will add a flirty touch to any outfit.