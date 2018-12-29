The Versatile Shoes That You Can Wear From Barre to Brunch

For budget-conscious fashion customers, it’s all about versatility — styles that easily transition from one occasion to another. And with today’s more casual lifestyle, it’s easier than you think to have shoes that do double duty, that can take you from a morning workout to Sunday brunch.

Consider casual styles with an athletic influence — or, in other words, athleisure looks. While they may not have high performance capabilities, they still work for lighter aerobics classes.

Here, FN has done the shopping for you with an offering of athleisure styles.

FitFlop Artknit Lace-Up

You won’t want to take off this super lightweight sneaker that incorporates a contoured footbed with arch support. It’s even received the American Podiatric Medical Association’s Seal of Acceptance.

FitFlop Artknit Lace-Up CREDIT: Zappos

Vionic Sonnet Slip-On Sneaker

An updated Mary Jane style is given an athletic edge with an adjustable hook-and-loop strap and running-inspired boot. Choose from medium and wide widths.

Vionic Codie Casual Sneaker

This sleek slip-on leather style from Vionic features a removable cushioned footbed for added bounce on city streets and gym floors. And it’s available in medium and wide widths for a customized fit.

Vionic Codie casual sneaker. CREDIT: Vionic

Buy: Codie Casual Sneaker $140 Buy it

Easy Spirit Loungin 2

An easy access clog silhouette is done in a lightweight fabric with synthetic trim and incorporates a memory foam footbed for enhanced cushioning wherever the day takes you.

Easy Spirit Loungin 2 CREDIT: Zappos

Reebok Speed Her TR

This training style is versatile enough to run three to five miles or move weights in the gym with its unique frame design for seamless lightweight support and forefoot flex grooves for flexibility.

Reebok Speed Her TR CREDIT: Zappos

Propet Wash ‘n Wear Slip-on Knit Sneaker

Don’t worry if your feet sweat during a workout. This lightweight style is done in a soft, breathable knit fabric that’s machine washable. Add a removable foam footbed with arch support and flexible rubber outsole and you’re ready for lunch with the girls or a rigorous workout at the gym.

Propet Wash ‘n Wear slip-on knit sneaker. CREDIT: Zappos

New Balance Fresh Foam Cruz v1

Although this performance style from New Balance is designed for running, its pretty floral design and lightweight cushioned comfort make it the perfect choice with a flirty dress for lunch at your favorite eatery or an afternoon on the treadmill.

New Balance Fresh Foam Cruz v1 CREDIT: Zappos

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

Tons of Women’s Uggs Are on Sale at Zappos Right Now

These Are the Top-Selling Sneakers on FN.com

5 Fashionable Women’s Athleisure Shoes to Shop This Fall