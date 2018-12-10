The Winter Shoe Trends That You’re About to See Everywhere

If you’re looking to amp up your fashion game this season, you may want to look to some of the hottest footwear trends for inspiration. While we admit staples like Chelsea and riding boots will always be timeless options, this winter is all about reaching for bold silhouettes and unexpected hues.

To help make your shopping a little easier, we’ve rounded up our favorite styles that will help you get through the colder months ahead. From party-ready heels to statement-making boots perfect for practically any occasion, add these ultra-chic pieces to your wardrobe ASAP. Even better? They’re all under $300.

Combat Boots

Combat boots were undoubtedly one of fall 2018’s most popular trends, and they aren’t going anywhere. The chunky lug-soled style is great for adding an edgy touch to feminine dresses or completing a laidback jeans and sweater combo. And since this season is all about being sartorially fearless, we recommend choosing a style you wouldn’t normally go for — like a pair that’s finished with a cheetah print or standout embellishments.

Mock Croc

Another fall trend is the faux crocodile boots. Plus, the ultra-luxe style can easily be dressed up or down for any event on your calendar this season.

Design Lab Cayla croc textured booties CREDIT: Lord & Taylor

Feathers

We’ve seen feathers run wild on heels and sandals in seasons past, but we especially love the details in this season-appropriate pair of jewel-toned ankle booties from Nina.

Nina Danella feather bootie CREDIT: Nordstrom

Square Toe

A square toe offers an ounce of cool to any outfit, making these black boots a must-have.

Dolce Vita Isara CREDIT: Zappos

Architectural Details

Long gone are the days of classic block heels and uber-thin stilettos. Geometric-shaped heels have already gained traction this fall — and the trend is so unique, we anticipate it’s here to stay. A Bauhaus-inspired bootie will undoubtedly earn you major style points, but you can also opt for a similarly arty mule or Mary Jane paired with elegant socks or tights for extra warmth.

Jeffrey Campbell Otelia embellished genuine calf hair mary jane pump CREDIT: Nordstrom

Sparkly Heels

It wouldn’t be the holidays without a pair of glittery heels. An all-over embellished look will make you feel like Cinderella, while a metallic style will help nail a subtler effect.

Katy Perry’s The Jo. CREDIT: Katy Perry

Slouchy boots

This year saw the return of the slouchy boot. For a modern update on the ’90s-inspired look, try pairing it with midi-length skirts and dresses.

Splendid Clayton slouchy boot CREDIT: Zappos

