7 Cold-Weather Essentials Every Runner Needs

If you’re an avid runner, cold weather can’t stop you from lacing up your kicks and hitting the pavement — but you’ll still need the right gear to keep you from freezing in subzero temperatures (after all, your go-to pair of running leggings probably won’t cut it during this time of year). Whether you’re prepping for the upcoming New York City Marathon or simply training to stay in shape, we’ve rounded up some must-have essentials to help you power through any long-distance run this winter.

Nike Pro Hyperwarm Hood

Protect your face from the chill with Nike’s Hyperwarm Hood, which is made with a warm yet lightweight proprietary fabric that extends over the head and down the neck for full coverage.

Nike Pro Hyperwarm hood. CREDIT: Nike

Lululemon Fleece Back Soft Shell

A water-repellant and windproof jacket, this sleek layer is designed to keep you dry and warm during any downpour. It’s also backed with cozy fleece and features thumbholes, a hidden phone packet and gusset under the arms for added range of movement.

Lululemon fleece back soft shell. CREDIT: Lululemon

Under Armour Convertible ColdGear Reactor Run Running Gloves

These fleece gloves feature a temperature-regulating lining that adapts to warm up your hands when they’re cold and help cool them off when they get too toasty. Bonus: The pair is also wind- and waterproof and features touchscreen capabilities.

Under Armour convertible ColdGear Reactor Run running gloves. CREDIT: Under Armour

Icebreaker Long-Sleeve Crew Neck

Thanks to merino wool, this ultrasoft layering crew will keep your core warm in frigid temps.

Icebreaker long-sleeve crew neck. CREDIT: Amazon

CompressionZ Compression Pants

Fleece-lined leggings are essential for winter runs. This moisture-wicking style from CompressionZ, which has over 700 five-star reviews on Amazon and retails for under $25, is an especially great option.

CompressionZ compression pants. CREDIT: Amazon

SmartWool Men’s PhD Run Light Elite Socks

Merino wool helps keep toes warm and dry in these performance-ready socks, while cushioning at the heel and ball of the toe provides comfort where you need it the most. To top it all off, the pair features a seamless finish to reduce any chances of friction.

SmartWool PhD run light Elite socks. CREDIT: Amazon

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35 Shield

Updating Nike’s popular running style with weather-ready features, the Zoom Pegasus Shield offers a water-repellant upper and rubber outsole designed for enhanced traction on wet surfaces.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35 Shield. CREDIT: Zappos

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

