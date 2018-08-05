Get the Comfort Features of Vionic Shoes With Their Affordable Insoles

Who couldn’t do with a little more comfort in their shoes? Now, you can mimic the effect of wellness footwear brand Vionic in your favorite pair of shoes by simply slipping in a Vionic insole.

Like Vionic shoes, the brand’s proprietary insoles offer the same features and benefits the brand is known, namely promoting natural alignment from the ground up. The insoles are engineered with a deep heel cup to enhance stability, substantial arch support and a firm, yet flexible outsole.

Remember, however, to always remove the insoles in your shoes before adding a Vionic.

Here, FN has curated a range of Vionic over-the-counter insoles to fit just about every style of shoe, all at $35.

Unisex Relief ¾ length insole

Designed for everyday use for walking and light/casual hiking. It features a biomechanical Tri-Planar Motion control to help stabilize, support and realign the feet back to their natural (neutral) position. A deep heel cup helps maintain correct foot positioning, while a heel pad provides increased shock absorption and energy return through heel strike phase.

Unisex Relief Full-Length Orthotic

Designed for everyday use through moderate control and support in workout or cross-training shoes, walking or casual hiking shoes, work shoes and boots. A lightweight medium density molded EVA base offers maximum support, while a deep heel cup helps maintain correct foot positioning.

Women’s Slimfit Orthotic

Designed for use in a range of women’s styles, they support the foot via a built-in rear-foot angle which helps align the foot to its natural position. Supports the metatarsal bones and helps provide relief from ball-of-foot pain, metatarsalgia, Morton’s Neuroma, as well as corns, calluses and bunions. And adhesive pad on bottom prevents movement in shoes with higher heels.

