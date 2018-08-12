5 Comfy Retro-Style Block-Heels That’ll Make You Glam Like Old Hollywood Movie Stars

The shoe industry is having a block party as comfort-driven block-heel styles take over daytime sandals to evening pumps. Since few women are ready to give up their heels anytime soon, despite the pain that typically comes with them, these sturdier designs are a welcome fashion option.

Now, don’t think just because these looks take a bold stand they’re not as feminine as their stiletto counterparts. In fact, these ’40s-inspired vintage-style silhouettes evoke a glamorous Hollywood aura, reminiscent of starlets such as Rita Hayworth and Lana Turner.

Here, FN has put a wardrobe of block-heel styles together that will take you from day-to-night.

1. Salvatore Ferragamo Favilla Slingback

This water-friendly slingback style is elevated with a gold-tone bow and matching walking heel, perfect for pool parties and beyond.

2. Walking Cradles Nox

An ankle strap style in a faux exotic print is made extra comfortable with a proprietary Tiny Pillows technology in the footbed, then set on a flexible rubber outsole.

3. Chinese Laundry Veronica Pump

This retro-inspired pump is detailed in an elegant floral design, then picks up an ankle strap for added security on the dance floor.

4. Rebecca Minkoff Candace

Go for the gold in this braided leather sandal with gently cushioned footbed for day-into-evening comfort.

5. Anne Klein Meredith

This office-appropriate peep-toe pump picks up a rounded block heel for some fashion geometry.

