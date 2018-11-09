The Best Veteran’s Day Shoe Sales to Shop Online This Weekend

With Veteran’s Day just around the corner, many retailers will be showing their appreciation for military veterans by offering amazing deals on must-have footwear. While most discounts will be available in-store, some of the best savings can actually be found online from the comfort of your very own home.

Below, we’ve rounded up a dozen sales worth scrolling through this weekend.

Kohl’s

Up to 50% off men, women’s and kids styles. Ends 11/12.

Kenneth Cole

30% off sitewide with code TAKE30 at checkout. Ends 11/13.

Macy’s

Take an extra 20% off thousands of styles, for up to 70% off savings on already reduced clearance items. Ends 11/11.

Target

All military personnel, veteran’s and families get 10% off sitewide with online coupon. Ends 11/12.

Barney Warehouse

Take up to an extra 30% off styles sitewide, from designer brands like Altuzurra, Rag & Bone and more. We even found these coveted New Balance sneakers for just $90 (they’re originally $130). Ends 11/13.

QVC

For a limited time, get up to 70% off select shoe styles for men and women.

Clarks

Take an extra 50% off sale styles with code EXTRA. Ends 11/14.

Banana Republic

Take 40% off your entire purchase this weekend.

Bloomingdales

Save $25 on every $100 you spend with code PRIVATE and get 40 – 60% off select shoe styles. Ends 11/11.

J. Crew

Get 30% off your entire purchase with code FRIENDS at checkout. Ends 11/12.

L.L Bean

Take an additional 25% off your order with code FALL25. Ends 11/13.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

