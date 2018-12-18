Sign up for our newsletter today!

8 Essential Items to Help Make Your Holiday Travels a Breeze

By Ella Chochrek
CREDIT: Allbirds

Between navigating long TSA lines and trying to get some shut-eye in a tiny airplane seat, holiday travels can be exhausting and anxiety-inducing. Having the right apparel and accessories can make the travel process a bit easier, however. Here, shop our picks, like a pair of cozy Ugg slippers or wool Allbirds runners, to help make your travels a little less stressful.

Ugg Ansley Slippers

If you’re traveling somewhere cold, consider slipping into these Ugg slippers. They’ll keep your feet toasty and cozy throughout the travel day — and they’re easy to slip on and off while heading through security.

CREDIT: Zappos
Buy: Ugg Ansley Slippers $100
Patagonia Fleece Pullover

Airports often get chilly, so wearing a sweater can be a smart move. Depending on the weather, this Patagonia fleece can even work in place of a jacket.

CREDIT: Nordstrom
Buy: Patagonia Fleece Pullover $119
Under Armour Squad Woven Sweats

Keep your outfit casual and comfortable with these loose-fitting Under Armour sweats. They feature zip-up pockets where you can stash your credit card or keys for easy access.

CREDIT: Under Armour
Buy: UA Squad Woven $60
Tumi Shoe Bags

Worried about your shoes getting scuffed during the travel process? Invest in these shoe bags, which are extra-durable and feature drawstring closures.

CREDIT: Amazon
Buy: Tumi Shoe Bags $45
Allbirds Wool Runners

Allbirds’ wool runners are the perfect shoes for staying comfy at the airport. The sustainable kicks are also well-priced at $95 a pair.

CREDIT: Allbirds
Buy: Allbirds Wool Runners $95
Unimi Sleep Mask

This Unimi sleep mask features a contoured shape at the eyes to prevent pressure on your face and eyeballs.

CREDIT: Amazon
Buy: Unimi Sleep Mask $10
Vera Bradley Lighten Up 3-1-1 Cosmetic

This Vera Bradley case includes small containers that meet the TSA’s stipulations. If you’re traveling with just a carry-on, this cosmetics case is a useful item to have.

CREDIT: Zappos

Carex Travel Pillow

It can be difficult to get sleep on a flight, but this memory foam Carex neck pillow makes the process easier.

CREDIT: QVC
Buy: Carex Travel Pillow $26
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included in our site, FN may earn a commission.

