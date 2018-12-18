8 Essential Items to Help Make Your Holiday Travels a Breeze

Between navigating long TSA lines and trying to get some shut-eye in a tiny airplane seat, holiday travels can be exhausting and anxiety-inducing. Having the right apparel and accessories can make the travel process a bit easier, however. Here, shop our picks, like a pair of cozy Ugg slippers or wool Allbirds runners, to help make your travels a little less stressful.

Ugg Ansley Slippers

If you’re traveling somewhere cold, consider slipping into these Ugg slippers. They’ll keep your feet toasty and cozy throughout the travel day — and they’re easy to slip on and off while heading through security.

Ugg Ansley CREDIT: Zappos

Patagonia Fleece Pullover

Airports often get chilly, so wearing a sweater can be a smart move. Depending on the weather, this Patagonia fleece can even work in place of a jacket.

Patagonia fleece pullover. CREDIT: Nordstrom

Under Armour Squad Woven Sweats

Keep your outfit casual and comfortable with these loose-fitting Under Armour sweats. They feature zip-up pockets where you can stash your credit card or keys for easy access.

Tumi Shoe Bags

Worried about your shoes getting scuffed during the travel process? Invest in these shoe bags, which are extra-durable and feature drawstring closures.

Tumi Shoe Bags CREDIT: Amazon

Allbirds Wool Runners

Allbirds’ wool runners are the perfect shoes for staying comfy at the airport. The sustainable kicks are also well-priced at $95 a pair.

Allbirds Wool Runner CREDIT: Allbirds

Unimi Sleep Mask

This Unimi sleep mask features a contoured shape at the eyes to prevent pressure on your face and eyeballs.

Unimi sleep mask. CREDIT: Amazon

Vera Bradley Lighten Up 3-1-1 Cosmetic

This Vera Bradley case includes small containers that meet the TSA’s stipulations. If you’re traveling with just a carry-on, this cosmetics case is a useful item to have.

Vera Bradley cosmetics case. CREDIT: Zappos

Carex Travel Pillow

It can be difficult to get sleep on a flight, but this memory foam Carex neck pillow makes the process easier.

Carex travel pillow. CREDIT: QVC

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included in our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

7 Travel-Inspired Gifts That Every Jet-Setter Will Love

How to Dress Like a Celebrity for Your Holiday Travels

Celebrities Wear Everyone’s Favorite Go-To Look at the Airport