7 Best Comfy Shoes for Women Who Stand On Their Feet All Day Long

Calling all waitresses, hairdressers, teachers, flight attendants, and any other hard-working women on their feet all day. While your job may call for you to stand for hours at a time, there’s some under foot relief with shoes that offer plenty of cushioning and support.

But pillow-like insoles are not the only thing to consider when evaluating a shoe’s comfort. Arch and metarsal support, deep heel cups and long-lasting memory foam are key elements in delivering an enhanced comfort experience.

Luckily, technology has allowed the shoe industry to deliver these features and benefits in everything from classic clogs to athletic-inspired styles, and even sandals. So no matter, what your profession, it’s likely you’ll find a style that meets your job and comfort requirements.

Here, FN gives you time off your feet with a selection of styles from Alegria, Birkenstock and more that you can buy from the comfort of home.

1. Alegria Paloma

This novelty print Mary Jane features an adjustable instep strap for a customized fit, then picks up a rocker-style bottom that rocks you from heel to toe in a natural motion.

2. Walking Cradles Grayson

A sling-back style in black is a go-to choice for a tailored uniform footnote.

3. Birkenstock Eve

The iconic comfort brand elevates the look of a footbed design in a wedge style with colorful print upper.

4. Taryn Rose Cara

This pretty-in-pink athleisure style works with a summer dress to the office and beyond.

5. Spenco Yumi Breeze

A summertime must-have, this pumped up flip-flop features the brand’s proprietary total Support footbed.

6. Dankso Maci

A clog is given an update with a molded memory foam footbed and durable rubber outsole for slip resistance.

7. Wolky Jewel

This mosaic-inspired platform style takes comfort to a new height with a cork-and-latex footbed the massages the foot with each step.

