7 Adorable Footwear Gifts for Dog Lovers

Have a proud pup parent on your shopping list this season? Get them something to help tout their love for their favorite pooch with any one of these dog-inspired shoe and hosiery gifts.
Veelu My Photo Socks Custom Print Socks
For this particularly special gift, snap a picture of your friend’s furry companion to be placed on these customizable socks — available for men and women in six different colorways.
Haflinger Doggy Slipper
These Haflinger slippers not only feature man’s best friend, but they’re made in a cozy yet durable boiled wool and include latex arch support to keep feet happy.
Bobs from Skechers Bobs Plush Pitty Love
An easy-to-wear slip-on with lifelike imagery of Fido is a must-have for any dog lover.
Socksmith Wiener Dog Socks
For someone who appreciates puns and pups, these comical Wiener dog socks are sure to please.
AnimalSlippers.com Husky Slippers
Ultra-fluffy and plush, it’s hard not to fall in love about these 3D Husky slippers. One size fits most.
Joules Wellibob Chelsea Boot
Turn any dreary day around with these chic wellies for women featuring tiny dog figurines.
Old Navy Patterned Thermal-Knit Sleep Leggings for Women
Of course, she’ll probably be dreaming of her pooch, especially while wearing these festive reindeer pug leggings.
Fore more holiday gift ideas, FN has curated the top gifts for every category. Shop our official Gift Guide here.
