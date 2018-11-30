7 Adorable Footwear Gifts for Dog Lovers

Have a proud pup parent on your shopping list this season? Get them something to help tout their love for their favorite pooch with any one of these dog-inspired shoe and hosiery gifts.

Veelu My Photo Socks Custom Print Socks

For this particularly special gift, snap a picture of your friend’s furry companion to be placed on these customizable socks — available for men and women in six different colorways.

Veelu My Photo Socks custom print socks CREDIT: Amazon

Haflinger Doggy Slipper

These Haflinger slippers not only feature man’s best friend, but they’re made in a cozy yet durable boiled wool and include latex arch support to keep feet happy.

Haflinger doggy slipper CREDIT: Zappos

Buy: Haflinger Doggy Slipper $86 Buy it

Bobs from Skechers Bobs Plush Pitty Love

An easy-to-wear slip-on with lifelike imagery of Fido is a must-have for any dog lover.

Bobs from Skechers Bobs plush Pitty Love CREDIT: Zappos

Buy: Bobs from Skechers Bobs Plush Pitty Love $36 Buy it

Socksmith Wiener Dog Socks

For someone who appreciates puns and pups, these comical Wiener dog socks are sure to please.

Socksmith wiener dog socks CREDIT: Zappos

Buy: Socksmith Wiener Dog Socks $8 Buy it

AnimalSlippers.com Husky Slippers

Ultra-fluffy and plush, it’s hard not to fall in love about these 3D Husky slippers. One size fits most.

AnimalSlippers.com husky slippers CREDIT: Walmart

Buy: Husky Slippers $38 Buy it

Joules Wellibob Chelsea Boot

Turn any dreary day around with these chic wellies for women featuring tiny dog figurines.

Joules Wellibob chelsea boot CREDIT: Zappos

Buy: Joules Wellibob Chelsea Boot $65 Buy it

Old Navy Patterned Thermal-Knit Sleep Leggings for Women

Of course, she’ll probably be dreaming of her pooch, especially while wearing these festive reindeer pug leggings.

Old Navy patterned thermal-knit sleep leggings for women CREDIT: Old Navy

Buy: Old Navy Patterned Leggings $20 Buy it

Fore more holiday gift ideas, FN has curated the top gifts for every category. Shop our official Gift Guide here.

