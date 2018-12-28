Sign up for our newsletter today!

All the Shoes Worth Buying From Walmart’s After-Christmas Sale

By Samantha Peters
Bearpaw Emma short wide calf boot, now $42.
Need a quick cure for your post-Christmas blues? Walmart’s after-Christmas sale is here to help. While the megaretailer is known for its amazing deals on electronics and home goods during this time of year, it’s also offering some of the best deals around on footwear from well-known brands like Muks Luks, Bearpaw and more.

From stylish pumps to functional snowboots, shop a range of must-have footwear styles for women up to 60 percent off below.

Muk Luks Shelly Slipper Boot

Offering a tall silhouette, these Muk Luks slippers will keep you warm all winter long. Originally $65, they’re now $17.

Muk Luks Shelly Slipper Boot
Muk Luks Shelly slipper boot.
Seven Dials Nicki Over-Knee Fashion Boots

Stud embellishments add eye-catching detail to these staple over-the-knee boots. Down from $90, they’re now 50 percent off.

Seven Dials Nicki Over Knee Fashion Boots
Seven Dials Nicki over-knee fashion boots.
Bearpaw Short Wide Calf Boot

An affordable alternative to Ugg styles, these Bearpaw boots have been reduced from $85 to just $42.

Bearpaw Short Wide Calf Boot
Bearpaw short wide calf boot.
Eddie Bauer Women’s Laurel Lace Boot

Perfect for snowy conditions, these lace-up Eddie Bauer boots feature a waterproof upper, plush lining and insulation to keep feet warm and dry. Originally $150, they now start at $65.

Riverberry Gaby Fashion Stiletto Heels

These sleek pumps aren’t technically on sale, but at just $30, they’re practically a steal.

Riverberry 'Gaby' Fashion Stiletto Heels
Riverberry Gaby fashion stiletto heels.
White Mountain Major Biker Boot

We anticipate the biker boot trend isn’t going anywhere this season, and this option from White Mountain is a great way to rock the look without spending a fortune. Reduced from $100, they’re now $30.

White Mountain Major Biker Boot
White Mountain Major biker boot.
Portland Boot Co. Hawthorne Cross Slide

Stay cozy in these fur-trimmed slides from Portland Boot Co., which feature a cross-strap construction to keep your feet securely in place.

Portland Boot Company Hawthorne Women's Cross Cozy Slide
Portland Boot Co. Hawthorne cross cozy slide.
