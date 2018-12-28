All the Shoes Worth Buying From Walmart’s After-Christmas Sale

Need a quick cure for your post-Christmas blues? Walmart’s after-Christmas sale is here to help. While the megaretailer is known for its amazing deals on electronics and home goods during this time of year, it’s also offering some of the best deals around on footwear from well-known brands like Muks Luks, Bearpaw and more.
From stylish pumps to functional snowboots, shop a range of must-have footwear styles for women up to 60 percent off below.
Muk Luks Shelly Slipper Boot
Offering a tall silhouette, these Muk Luks slippers will keep you warm all winter long. Originally $65, they’re now $17.
Seven Dials Nicki Over-Knee Fashion Boots
Stud embellishments add eye-catching detail to these staple over-the-knee boots. Down from $90, they’re now 50 percent off.
Bearpaw Short Wide Calf Boot
An affordable alternative to Ugg styles, these Bearpaw boots have been reduced from $85 to just $42.
Eddie Bauer Women’s Laurel Lace Boot
Perfect for snowy conditions, these lace-up Eddie Bauer boots feature a waterproof upper, plush lining and insulation to keep feet warm and dry. Originally $150, they now start at $65.
Riverberry Gaby Fashion Stiletto Heels
These sleek pumps aren’t technically on sale, but at just $30, they’re practically a steal.
White Mountain Major Biker Boot
We anticipate the biker boot trend isn’t going anywhere this season, and this option from White Mountain is a great way to rock the look without spending a fortune. Reduced from $100, they’re now $30.
Portland Boot Co. Hawthorne Cross Slide
Stay cozy in these fur-trimmed slides from Portland Boot Co., which feature a cross-strap construction to keep your feet securely in place.
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.
