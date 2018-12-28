These Are the Best-Selling Shoes on Amazon

When it comes to shoe shopping, comfort is a top priority for Amazon customers. The best-selling shoes on the site are all styles designed with the wearer’s comfort top of mind, with items such as Crocs clogs and Skechers slip-ons reigning supreme.

Shop 7 of the best-selling Amazon shoe styles below.

Crocs Classic Clog

Crocs’ unisex waterproof clogs are lightweight and easy to pull on and off. The shoes come in loads of fun colorways.

The Crocs classic clog style. CREDIT: Amazon

RockDove Memory Foam Slipper

These men’s slippers provide a soft, pillowlike bed for your foot. They retail for just $20 and have sturdy rubber soles for if you need to fetch the mail or take the dog out.

Rock Dove men’s memory foam slipper. CREDIT: Amazon

Bobs From Skechers Ice Angel Slipper

Featuring a cable-knit-sweater upper, these cozy women’s slippers are perfect for wearing around the house during the colder months.

Bobs from Skechers Ice Angel slipper. CREDIT: Amazon

Skechers Equalizer Slip-On Sneaker

Skechers’ men’s slip-on sneaker is designed for maximum comfort. It features a memory foam insole and a mesh upper.

The Skechers men’s Equalizer slip-on sneakers. CREDIT: Amazon

UltraIdeas Memory Foam Slippers

Stay comfy in these women’s memory foam slippers, which feature a fleece lining and durable rubber sole. Scoop them up for just $17.

UltraIdeas memory foam slippers. CREDIT: Amazon

Ugg Ansley Moccasin

Made for indoor/outdoor use, these shearling-lined Ugg moccasins are the best-seller in the Women’s Loafers & Slip-Ons category on Amazon.

Ugg Ansley moccasin. CREDIT: Amazon

Converse Chuck Taylor Shoreline

Converse Chuck Taylors have been a casual style staple for decades. The Shoreline is a slip-on variation on the classic Chuck — but it features laces for a similar aesthetic.

The Shoreline style of the Converse Chuck Taylor. CREDIT: Amazon

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

