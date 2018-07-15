10 Stylish School Uniform Shoes Your Kids Will Actually Want to Wear

With summer in full swing, heading back to the classroom may be far from kids’ minds. But as the weeks tick by, parents are beginning to turn their thoughts to tackling their lengthy back-to-school to-do lists. For those with children attending a school with a uniform policy, that means shopping for new shoes that meet stricter dress-code guidelines.

While most schools mandate specific solid colors — typically black, brown and navy blue — and require closed-toe styles free of distracting characters and logos, there is still room to have a little fun with fashion. When it comes to uniform shoes, it’s all about the details. Subtle styling touches — such as ruffles, sneaker-like bottoms and special fashion materials — give classic school silhouettes a fresh update.

From sporty Mary Janes to classic loafers, here are 10 stylish uniform shoes to get your back-to-school shopping started.

1. Stride Rite Claire Mary Jane shoe

There’s a reason the Mary Jane shoe remains a classic after all of these years. Versatile and easy to wear, the style complements both dressy and casual looks. Stride Rite’s version features a cushy memory foam insole for a boost of comfort and a non-marking outsole that’s ideal for school floors.

2. Vince Camuto Kalb oxford

This sleek burnished leather oxford from Vince Camuto is the perfect goes-with-anything wardrobe staple for boys. And don’t be fooled by the shoe’s dressy appearance: It’s built on a sturdy rubber bottom that can hold up to the toughest play.

3. Conguitos ballet flat

Ballet flats are a great school-shoe option for older girls. This navy-blue style from Spanish brand Conguitos showcases a simple, round-toe silhouette, dressed up with a pretty bow and grosgrain ribbon trim.

4. Geox Snake Moc 2 loafer

This Geox style combines the look of a classic loafer with sporty elements such as a Velcro strap and a sneaker-inspired rubber outsole. The Italian brand’s patented perforated bottom design tackles sweaty situations, helping to keep kids feet dry.

5. Footmates Sherry II T-strap shoe

Known for its modern take on classic silhouettes, Footmates offers a wide variety of uniform-ready styles including this leather T-strap shoe in a rich chocolate brown shade. A perforated flower design on the toe adds a subtle touch of style.

6. Kenneth Cole Reaction Real Deal oxford

With its modern tailored silhouette, denim-inspired upper material and leather accents, this lace-up oxford is anything but basic. A rubber bottom gives the shoe a sporty accent.

7. Blowfish Kids Pixi-K flat

The California brand adds a sporty touch to the ever-popular ballet flat with stretch elastic instep straps in a stylish crisscross design. Even better: The shoe is currently marked down from $29.99.

8. Florsheim Reveal Jr. chukka boot

Older boys looking to amp up their style will love this sophisticated lace-up chukka boot from men’s label Florsheim, featuring a rich cognac color and classic brogueing details. It’s a versatile shoe that can be worn year-round.

9. Livie & Luca Ruche Mary Jane shoe

The Mary Jane gets a fashion upgrade with a ruffle detail, fringed straps and a honeycomb patterned rubber outsole. Extra padding in the heel keeps little feet feeling good throughout the long school day.

10. School Issue Simon loafer

The penny loafer never goes out of style. School Issue kicks up the timeless look with a striking cognac color and sleek burnished finish.

Want more?

Prince George Can’t Get Enough of This Brand’s Preppy Shoes

This App Measures Your Child’s Feet Without a Trip to the Shoe Store

Synclaire Brands Snaps Up a Company Known for Its Mismatched Shoes