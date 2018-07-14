5 Essential Shoes for Boys Ready to Head Back-to-School

The lazy days of summer have barely begun and the back-to-school signs are already on display in stores. Filling a backpack with school supplies is just part of the process of heading back to class.

Boys also need to be equipped with the right footgear to safely and comfortably take them through their day — from a pair of performance kicks to weatherproof boots for those stormy days ahead.

Here, FN has done some shoe shopping homework for you with looks to fill every part of a kid’s wardrobe.

Get Fit

Multi-purpose athletic looks continue to dominate the boys’ footwear category, the go-to everyday look in a school wardrobe.

1. Nike Kids Ashin Modern

This all-purpose sneaker incorporates lacing for a customized fit and a breathable mesh upper that keeps odors at bay.

Court Time

Basketball continues its popularity in school and out. To enhance the on-court experience, a pair of performance shoes is required gear.

2. Adidas Kids Ilation Mid Basketball

B-ballers can seriously go up against their opponents in a mid-cut design for added ankle stability, complete with plush tongue and collar for comfort.

Outward Bound

With a renewed emphasis on fitness, schools are encouraging outdoor activities that include a group hike through a local park in shoes that can stand up to the toughest terrain.

3. Keen Kids Oakridge Mid Waterproof

This hiking boot features Keen.Dry waterproof leather upper with mesh overlays and a hydrophobic mesh lining to wick away moisture for comfort.

The Arts

Special school functions call for trading in a pair of kicks for dress looks, done comfortably on flexible rubber outsoles.

4. Florsheim Kids Midtown Plain Oxford

A classic oxford has year-round appeal, the perfect footnote for parent’s day or attending a school play.

Rain Date

The global warming date may continue, but the rainy days of fall are a sure thing, so be prepared with rain boots that do double duty in the snow.

5. Bogs Kids Glosh Solid Rain

This waterproof pull-on style features Aegis antimicrobial insoles for enhanced breathability.

Want more?

Nike Announces Future Series Line of Performance Sneakers Built For Children

Boys & Girls Design Their Dream Sneakers in Completely Different Ways

James Harden Goes Back to Middle School With Rick Ross for an Adidas Block Party