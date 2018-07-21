5 Water Shoes for Men That Aren’t Lame

Equipped with hydrophobic knit construction, the brand’s H2Grip Outsole and a bungee lacing system, this style from Speedo is built for high-intensity aquatic workouts. The lightweight look, according to the brand, was made to give the wearer barefoot feel in and out of the pool.

Vivobarefoot Ultra 3

The brand describes the Ultra 3 as an “amphibious shoe perfect for adventures on land and sea.” It could easily add, “and looks great” to the notes. The style features a lightweight and breathable hexagon upper and a hex grip outsole with sticky rubber.

Merrell Tetrex

The most aggressive style on the list, the Tetrex boasts a synthetic and textile upper, an elastic cord and lock lacing system, breathable mesh lining and Hydramorph tech that the brand said channels water away from the foot and out of the shoe.

Under Armour UA Kilchis

A sporty look, Under Armour said it built the Kilchis with a lightweight mesh and synthetic upper with quick drying capabilities, breathable textile lining and a durable midsole with drainage ports.

Quiksilver Amphibian Plus

The most lifestyle-oriented shoe in the mix, Quiksilver’s model boasts drainage ports, the brand’s Hydrobound cushioning, custom Michelin compounds for traction and Lava anti-odor technology.

