5 Water Shoes for Men That Aren’t Lame

Water shoes are functional, but oftentimes look awful. You can wear them during water-based activities, but you sprint to take them off as soon as your friends can see what you’re wearing.
But thanks to brands understanding footwear also has to look good, you can buy water shoes that also are aesthetically pleasing. Here are five suggestions for men’s water shoes you can pick up online now.
Speedo Fathom AQ
Equipped with hydrophobic knit construction, the brand’s H2Grip Outsole and a bungee lacing system, this style from Speedo is built for high-intensity aquatic workouts. The lightweight look, according to the brand, was made to give the wearer barefoot feel in and out of the pool.
Vivobarefoot Ultra 3
The brand describes the Ultra 3 as an “amphibious shoe perfect for adventures on land and sea.” It could easily add, “and looks great” to the notes. The style features a lightweight and breathable hexagon upper and a hex grip outsole with sticky rubber.
Merrell Tetrex
The most aggressive style on the list, the Tetrex boasts a synthetic and textile upper, an elastic cord and lock lacing system, breathable mesh lining and Hydramorph tech that the brand said channels water away from the foot and out of the shoe.
Under Armour UA Kilchis
A sporty look, Under Armour said it built the Kilchis with a lightweight mesh and synthetic upper with quick drying capabilities, breathable textile lining and a durable midsole with drainage ports.
Quiksilver Amphibian Plus
The most lifestyle-oriented shoe in the mix, Quiksilver’s model boasts drainage ports, the brand’s Hydrobound cushioning, custom Michelin compounds for traction and Lava anti-odor technology.
