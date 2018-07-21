Check Out the New FN!

5 Water Shoes for Men That Aren’t Lame

By Peter Verry
Peter Verry

Peter Verry

More Stories By

View All
Speedo Fathom AQ
A Speedo lifestyle image featuring the Fathom AQ water shoe.
CREDIT: Speedo

Water shoes are functional, but oftentimes look awful. You can wear them during water-based activities, but you sprint to take them off as soon as your friends can see what you’re wearing.

But thanks to brands understanding footwear also has to look good, you can buy water shoes that also are aesthetically pleasing. Here are five suggestions for men’s water shoes you can pick up online now.

Speedo Fathom AQ

Equipped with hydrophobic knit construction, the brand’s H2Grip Outsole and a bungee lacing system, this style from Speedo is built for high-intensity aquatic workouts. The lightweight look, according to the brand, was made to give the wearer barefoot feel in and out of the pool.

Speedo Fathom AQ

Buy: Speedo Fathom AQ $74
Buy it

Vivobarefoot Ultra 3

The brand describes the Ultra 3 as an “amphibious shoe perfect for adventures on land and sea.” It could easily add, “and looks great” to the notes. The style features a lightweight and breathable hexagon upper and a hex grip outsole with sticky rubber.

Vivobarefoot Ultra 3

Buy: Vivobarefoot Ultra 3 $80
Buy it

Merrell Tetrex

The most aggressive style on the list, the Tetrex boasts a synthetic and textile upper, an elastic cord and lock lacing system, breathable mesh lining and Hydramorph tech that the brand said channels water away from the foot and out of the shoe.

Merrell Tetrex

Buy: Merrell Tetrex $120
Buy it

Under Armour UA Kilchis

A sporty look, Under Armour said it built the Kilchis with a lightweight mesh and synthetic upper with quick drying capabilities, breathable textile lining and a durable midsole with drainage ports.

Under Armour UA Kilchis

Buy: Under Armour UA Kilchis $69.99
Buy it

Quiksilver Amphibian Plus

The most lifestyle-oriented shoe in the mix, Quiksilver’s model boasts drainage ports, the brand’s Hydrobound cushioning, custom Michelin compounds for traction and Lava anti-odor technology.

Quiksilver Amphibian Plus

Buy: Quiksilver Amphibian Plus $85
Buy it

Want more?

5 New Neutral Running Sneakers for Men You Can Buy Today

Top 10 Basketball Sneakers You Can Buy Now

Shop the 5 Best Men’s Sneakers on Puma.com Now

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad