5 Comfortable Men’s Shoes for Standing and Walking All Day Long

By Barbara Schneider-Levy
Ecco Retro Soft Sneaker
Ecco retro soft sneaker.
CREDIT: Zappos

From sales associates to chefs and stock traders, there are tons of jobs that require professionals to stand on their feet all day. If you fall into one of these categories, it doesn’t mean you have to settle for a pair of basic black laceups to stay comfortable, though.

Below, we’ve rounded up a range of unexpected shoe styles for men designed to keep you free of blisters and back pain for hours. Even if you fall outside these fields but are still dreaming of everyday comfort, these ultrawearable picks will practically ensure you never suffer from achy arches or nasty sores again.

Cole Haan OriginalGrand Wingtip Oxford

This lightweight look works well with both jeans and suits, and features a plush EVA foam midsole, cushioned footbed and rubber outsole with plenty of bounce.

Cole Haan OriginalGrand Wingtip Oxford
Cole Haan OriginalGrand wingtip oxford.
CREDIT: Zappos

Buy: Cole Haan OriginalGrand Oxford $196
Buy it

Ecco Soft Retro Sneaker

A sleek skate-inspired silhouette is built on a thick sole for all-day underfoot support.

Ecco Soft Retro Sneaker
Ecco soft retro sneaker.
CREDIT: Zappos

Buy: Ecco Soft Retro Sneaker $110
Buy it

Propet Connelly Hiker

Comfortably head for the great outdoors in a hiker-inspired style that incorporates a memory foam OrthoLite cushioned footbed that can be removed to accommodate custom orthotics.

Propet Connelly Hiker
Propet Connelly hiker.
CREDIT: Zappos

Buy: Propet Connelly Hiker $105
Buy it

Rockport Total Motion Sports Dress Chukka

This dress-casual ankle boot features a padded collar to reduce friction, odor control linings and removable cushioned footbed for impact absorption.

Rockport Total Motion Sports Dress Chukka
Rockport Total Motion sports dress chukka.
CREDIT: Zappos

Buy: Rockport Sports Dress Chukka $140
Buy it

Vionic Bryant Slip On Sneaker

It’s easy to step in and out of this hands-free style, detailed with a proprietary footbed with enhanced arch support to promote better back alignment.

Vionic Bryant Slip On Sneaker
Vionic Bryant slip on sneaker.
CREDIT: Vionic

Buy: Vionic Bryant Slip On Sneaker $100
Buy it

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

