5 Comfortable Men’s Shoes for Standing and Walking All Day Long

From sales associates to chefs and stock traders, there are tons of jobs that require professionals to stand on their feet all day. If you fall into one of these categories, it doesn’t mean you have to settle for a pair of basic black laceups to stay comfortable, though.

Below, we’ve rounded up a range of unexpected shoe styles for men designed to keep you free of blisters and back pain for hours. Even if you fall outside these fields but are still dreaming of everyday comfort, these ultrawearable picks will practically ensure you never suffer from achy arches or nasty sores again.

Cole Haan OriginalGrand Wingtip Oxford

This lightweight look works well with both jeans and suits, and features a plush EVA foam midsole, cushioned footbed and rubber outsole with plenty of bounce.

Cole Haan OriginalGrand wingtip oxford. CREDIT: Zappos

Ecco Soft Retro Sneaker

A sleek skate-inspired silhouette is built on a thick sole for all-day underfoot support.

Ecco soft retro sneaker. CREDIT: Zappos

Propet Connelly Hiker

Comfortably head for the great outdoors in a hiker-inspired style that incorporates a memory foam OrthoLite cushioned footbed that can be removed to accommodate custom orthotics.

Propet Connelly hiker. CREDIT: Zappos

Rockport Total Motion Sports Dress Chukka

This dress-casual ankle boot features a padded collar to reduce friction, odor control linings and removable cushioned footbed for impact absorption.

Rockport Total Motion sports dress chukka. CREDIT: Zappos

Vionic Bryant Slip On Sneaker

It’s easy to step in and out of this hands-free style, detailed with a proprietary footbed with enhanced arch support to promote better back alignment.

Vionic Bryant slip on sneaker. CREDIT: Vionic

