6 Durable and Stylish Men’s Boots to Get You Through Fall And Winter

For most of the year, a pair of sneakers and dress shoes are enough to complete your wardrobe. But now that temperatures have started to drop, you’ll need some sturdier options to help you withstand the elements.
Below, we’ve rounded up the best boots for navigating cold weather in both comfort and style — from Timberland, Clarks, L.L. Bean and more.
Florsheim Estabrook Cap Toe Boot
Cap toe boots offer the advantage of extra leather on the toe to help keep your feet dry — not to mention, they’re a dressier option perfect for the office and elevating everyday ensembles.
Timberland Classic Premium Boot
An iconic cool-guy style, the Timberland boot features waterproof leather, an insulated interior and sturdy lug sole to lock warmth in and keep moisture out.
Clarks Desert Peak Boots
Beeswax leather makes these Chelsea boots exceptionally water-repellant, while a crepe rubber sole enhances traction for trudging through post-storm puddles. Pair the style with light wash jeans for the ultimate off-duty look.
Danner Mountain Light II Hiking Boot
Thankfully, hiking boots will continue to be a major men’s shoe trend this fall/winter, so you won’t be sacrificing function for style. Opt for a more lightweight option, like this one from Danner Mountain, that you can even wear to the office.
Irish Setter 838 Wingshooter Upland Boot
Featuring UltraDry technology, these Irish Setter boots amp up the classic moc-toe style that’s been around since the start of the 20th century. Slip them on to run errands or for a night out on the town when the weather gets nasty.
L.L.Bean Bean Boots
For over a hundred years, Bean Boots have been considered the holy grail of snow boots — so you’ll likely want to nab a pair this season if you haven’t already. Featuring a rubber sole bottom and supple leather upper, they’ll keep your feet dry and comfortable through all sorts of cold weather activities.