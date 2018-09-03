6 Durable and Stylish Men’s Boots to Get You Through Fall And Winter

For most of the year, a pair of sneakers and dress shoes are enough to complete your wardrobe. But now that temperatures have started to drop, you’ll need some sturdier options to help you withstand the elements.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best boots for navigating cold weather in both comfort and style — from Timberland, Clarks, L.L. Bean and more.

Florsheim Estabrook Cap Toe Boot

Cap toe boots offer the advantage of extra leather on the toe to help keep your feet dry — not to mention, they’re a dressier option perfect for the office and elevating everyday ensembles.

Florsheim Estabrook cap toe boot. CREDIT: Zappos

Timberland Classic Premium Boot

An iconic cool-guy style, the Timberland boot features waterproof leather, an insulated interior and sturdy lug sole to lock warmth in and keep moisture out.

Timberland classic premium boot. CREDIT: Shoes.com

Clarks Desert Peak Boots

Beeswax leather makes these Chelsea boots exceptionally water-repellant, while a crepe rubber sole enhances traction for trudging through post-storm puddles. Pair the style with light wash jeans for the ultimate off-duty look.

Clarks Desert Peak boots. CREDIT: Clarks

Danner Mountain Light II Hiking Boot

Thankfully, hiking boots will continue to be a major men’s shoe trend this fall/winter, so you won’t be sacrificing function for style. Opt for a more lightweight option, like this one from Danner Mountain, that you can even wear to the office.

Danner Mountain Light II hiking boot. CREDIT: Amazon

Irish Setter 838 Wingshooter Upland Boot

Featuring UltraDry technology, these Irish Setter boots amp up the classic moc-toe style that’s been around since the start of the 20th century. Slip them on to run errands or for a night out on the town when the weather gets nasty.

Irish Setter 838 Wingshooter Upland boot. CREDIT: Amazon

L.L.Bean Bean Boots

Bean Boots by L.L.Bean. CREDIT: L.L.Bean

For over a hundred years, Bean Boots have been considered the holy grail of snow boots — so you’ll likely want to nab a pair this season if you haven’t already. Featuring a rubber sole bottom and supple leather upper, they’ll keep your feet dry and comfortable through all sorts of cold weather activities.