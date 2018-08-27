Best Shoe Sales to Shop This Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day is almost here, which means you can expect to see some seriously amazing deals on everything from electronics to home goods and apparel. Whether you’re looking to stock up on fall-ready footwear or those beloved summer slides, we’ve rounded up the best shoe sales to shop this weekend so you can nab your favorites for a fraction of their original price.

Florsheim 25 percent off site-wide with code 2DY8. Valid 9/4 – 9/5.

Havianas Buy two pairs of flip flops or more and get 20 percent off your purchase in store and online. Valid 8/30 – 9/3.

Lord & Taylor 20 percent off regular and sale items in-store and online. Valid 8/29 – 9/4.

Saks Fifth Avenue Up to 75 percent off online only. Valid 8/31 – 9/3.

DC Shoes Extra 30 percent off sale styles. Valid 8/31 – 9/3.

Keds 20 percent off full priced orders of $50 or more. Valid 8/28 – 9/3.

Teva Up to 50 percent off online. Valid 8/30 – 9/4.

ASOS 20 percent off site-wide with code DAYOFF. Valid 8/27 – 9/3.

Athleta Free 2-3 day shipping on orders of $75 or more with code FREESHIP. Valid 8/26 – 8/27.

Macy’s Extra 20 percent off Labor Day sale items and free shipping on orders $49 or more with code WKND.Valid 8/29-9/3.

Cole Haan 30 percent off sale with code EXTRA40. Valid 8/29 – 9/6.

Dr. Scholl’s Up to 50 percent off and free shipping. Valid 8/31 – 9/4.

Chinese Laundry 20 percent off $70+, 25 percent off $100+ and 30 percent off $150+ with coupon code LBRDY. Valid 8/27 – 9/3.

Urban Outfitters Extra 30 percent off sale items. Valid 8/31 – 9/3.

Rebecca Taylor Extra 40 percent off sale items with code SUNSET18. Valid 8/29 – 9/3.

Dear Frances 20 percent off sitewide with code LD20. Valid 8/31 – 9/3.

Kohl’s $10 off when you spend $25 or more online with code LABORDAY. Valid 8/30 – 9/3.

Veronica Beard 70 percent off sale extended through 9/4.

