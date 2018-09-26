The Coolest Halloween Costumes for Kids — All Under $50

Halloween is just a month away, and many of the most popular costumes sell out early, so it’s a good time to get a jump on your shopping. With an overwhelming amount of options to choose from — not to mention fickle kids who can’t make up their mind — finding the perfect costume can sometimes be a daunting task. To give you a little inspiration, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorites, all under $50. To complete your costume look, we also have suggestions for stylish shoes to match.

Fancy Nancy Costume

Mini fashionista Nancy is the star of this sassy costume for girls. True to the spirit of Jane O’Connor’s much-loved book character, the outfit features loads of color, ruffles and an oversize bow. Naturally, when it comes to shoes, look for the most glittery and sparkly pair you can find, like these pink Mary Janes from Rachel.

Minecraft Steve Costume

Minecraft continues to be a popular Halloween costume theme. Kids can dress as one of the build-and-survive video game’s familiar faces, Steve. Classic Chuck sneakers pair perfectly with Steve’s T-shirt-and-jeans outfit.

Minecraft Steve costume. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star low. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Alice in Wonderland Costume

This colorful costume, available at Spirit Halloween, puts a modern fashion spin on Alice’s iconic blue dress and pinafore. The look comes with several accessories including a bow headband, coordinating patterned tights and arm warmers. Just add shiny black patent leather Mary Jane shoes, and you’re well on your way to Wonderland.

Star Wars Stormtrooper Costume

There is no shortage of costumes for die-hard “Star Wars” fans. The Stormtrooper is a great option for kids who want to stand out from the many other Hans Solos, Darth Vaders and Luke Skywalkers at their school parade. Simply switch out the boot covers for some sleek white kicks to create a comfortable twist on the traditional battle uniform.

Rasta Imposta Child’s Rainbow Costume

Let your child’s true colors shine in a cheery rainbow costume that’s sure to brighten up the night. Accessorize with a simple pair of black ballerina-style flats for a stylish but streamlined look.

Rasta Imposta child’s rainbow costume.

Dream Pairs Sophia mary jane. CREDIT: Amazon

Alien Abduction Costume

This trick-of-the-eye costume will be the talk of your kid’s grade. What boy can resist an alien, let alone one as spooky as this? Opt for a simple pair of black sneakers or boots to match the alien’s clothing.

Want more?

5 Easy Pop Culture Costumes to Copy This Halloween

Stylish Joker Halloween Costume Shoes to Shop for the Whole Family — Starting at Just $60