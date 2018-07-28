5 Tips on How to Shop for the Most Comfy Shoe Insoles at Under $50

Looking for a bit more cushioning and support in your shoes? A pair of ready-made insoles can deliver the comfort you crave.

While every pair of shoes comes equipped with insoles, they may not meet your particular fit and comfort needs. Or, the insoles in your sneakers may no longer adequately perform due to extended wear and tear. Replacement insoles are an affordable way to provide you with a more customized fit while extending the life of your shoes.

FN offers a five-step guideline to finding the best insoles for your needs at under $50. However, for those buying an insole for the first time, it’s best to visit a shoe store where a trained sales associate can help you select the style best suited to your individual needs.

Insole Removal

Check to determine if the insoles in your current shoes can be removed. Tearing out insoles that are glued into a shoe can damage the shoe. While there are super-slim dress shoe insoles that can be layered over existing ones, this often takes away volume in the shoe leaving little room for the foot.

Features and Benefits

Decide what type of support you require. There are insoles designed to address a range of foot issues that include plantar fasciitis and bursitis and feature enhanced arch and metatarsal support, while others offer deep heel cups. If you have specific foot conditions, you might want to consider a visit to a healthcare professional before selecting a pair of insoles.

Soft Steps

If, like many people, you’re simply looking for some added underfoot cushioning, there’s a wide range of options that include insoles for everyday activities to performance insoles suited to athletic shoes. The thickness of an insole does not always translate into the level of cushioning. Here, the type of compounds used come into play, so do your homework before buying.

Size Matters

Match up your shoe size with the insole size. Since insoles typically do not come in half sizes, you will likely have to size up or down. The best way to determine the size you need is to layer your shoe’s insole over the over-the-counter version to find the closest fit. And, since these are custom versions, a little trimming may be required. Lastly, most insoles are designed specifically for either women’s or men’s styles, so check before buying.

Health and Wellness

Many insoles are made of materials that are anti-bacterial and anti-fungal, creating a healthier environment inside the shoe. If you suffer from athlete’s foot or any other conditions, check for insoles featuring these materials.

1. Powerstep SlenderFit

This women’s-specific insole is ultra-slim and features built-in metatarsal cushioning and antimicrobial top lining.

2. Uggpure Replacement Insole

Add some cozy warmth to any boot with these moisture-wicking sheepskin insoles.

3. Sof Sole Thin Fit Insole

A lightweight insole made of foam that molds to the foot to promote a natural stride, while a Coolmax fabric liner is moisture wicking.

4. Sole Active Medium

Designed for a run or a daily walk, this insole offers cushioned support while helping plantar fascia strain.

5. Superfeet Easy Fit Men’s

This super-slim dress shoe insole is designed to layer over existing insoles without adding bulk, while the high-density foam caters to a range of arch types.

