Art and Sole: 5 Best Women’s Graffiti Shoes to Shop Now

Footwear is getting down to the art and sole of it all with myriad of styles portraying the ongoing graffiti trend. Shoes featuring word prints, illustrations and other graffiti-inspired artistry were prominent on the streets at the latest edition of London Fashion Week Men’s, including slip-ons, sneakers and even uniquely customized kicks. Not to be left out, a variety of women’s options have also sprung up, ranging from loafers to kitten-heeled pumps to spiked stilettos.

Below, FN rounds up five of the best crafty shoes to shop the look now.

Sidecut Black Love Wall

Australian brand Rollie Nation has partnered with James Goldcrown for its first-ever U.S. collaboration and the duo conjured up an artful pair of leather loafers. The shoes are offered in black and white, with both versions featuring Goldcrown’s bleeding hearts design and side cut-outs.

Burberry Graffiti Sling-back Pumps

Burberry has invested in the graffiti trend heavily, offering everything from swimsuits to bags to shirts to shoes. Its Graffiti print sling-back pumps are offered in an array of colors including yellow, blue and white.

MM6 Maison Margiela Graffiti Print Leather Ankle Boots

MM6 Maison Margiela‘s graffiti print boots feature a contrasting black and white illustrated design. Printed phrases including, “It’s Never Too Late” and “Everyday??”

Dolce & Gabbana Love Graffiti Sneakers

Dolce & Gabbana was another heavy-hitting brand to incorporate graffiti patterns into its current range. Its white-based Love graffiti sneakers prominently display the phrase on the outsole, while a hot pink heel panel adds a pop of color.

Miu Miu Printed Leather Ankle Boots

This bootie style from Miu Miu features white calf leather and a pointed-toe silhouette. Aside from the cursive Miu Miu branding plaster all over the boots, the glitter heel is not to be missed.

Christian Louboutin In Love Leather Ankle Boots

Christian Louboutin’s calfskin leather boots are avant-garde enough to make any fall in love, per the shoe’s name. The 4-inch heels feature a spiked cap toe, fuchsia heel and colorful “Love” letters along the side.

Want more?

8 Clear Shoes to Prepare for Spring’s Transparent Takeover

5 Street Style Trends Spotted at Pitti Uomo in Florence

Women Who Dress Modestly Are Using Shoes to Express Themselves

Sydney Fashion Week’s Street Style Stars Are Pretty in Pink — Signaling a Return to Femininity