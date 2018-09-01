6 Performance-Powered Cleats for Girls — Starting at $19

As you finish tackling your back-to-school shopping list, don’t forget one essential: new cleats. If your daughter is playing a sport this fall — whether soccer or field hockey — she’ll need a fresh pair for the season (especially after that big summer growth spurt). Most of the major athletic brands, from Nike to Puma, make kids’ cleats — many of them takedowns of their popular adult models. And they certainly don’t scrimp on performance features when they shrink them down to little sizes. Here’s a roundup of girls’ styles to get your search started.

1. Under Armour Magnetico Select FG

Bold in style and performance, this Under Armour design features the brand’s FormTrue flex technology in the toe box for better stability at high speeds. It also combines bladed, round and conical studs for optimum traction on the field.

2. Nike Hyperdiamond 2 Keystone

Designed for softball, this style sports a low-cut silhouette and a Phylon midsole that delivers lightweight cushioning to see kids through even the toughest practices. The white and turquoise color combo adds a touch of fashion flair

3. Lotto Forza II FG

Italian brand Lotto kicks up the style on this girls’ cleat with a bright purple and pink color palette. The shoe is designed with a wider last, giving feet room to move, and it features a reinforced heel counter for enhanced stability and support.

4. Adidas Nemeziz Messi 18.4 FXG

Named for Argentine soccer star Leo Messi, this sleek, simply designed cleat is built with a lugged rubber outsole that is suitable for various outdoor field surfaces including natural grass, synthetic grass and dirt. A Synthetic Agility Touch Skin upper effortlessly molds to each child’s unique foot shape, requiring no wear-in time.

5. Puma Spirit FG

Puma’s popular Spirit cleat, made with an ultra-durable synthetic upper, is built to withstand even the toughest wear and tear. A graphic honeycomb pattern gives it a pop of style.

6. Diadora Ladro MD

A more affordable option at just under $25, this Diadora design features a water-resistant upper, a shock-absorbing EVA foam insole and 14 studs to reduce pressure points on young players’ feet.

