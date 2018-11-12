6 Unique Gift Ideas for Shoe Lovers — Starting at $11

Get creative this holiday season and give the shoe-lovers in your life something other than, well, shoes. There are plenty of coffee table books, trinkets and even candies that will tickle their fancy just as much as a sparkly new pair of stilettos.

Below, FN rounds up six such gift ideas that won’t break the bank — in fact, they’re all under $60.

Jason Markk Travel Shoe Cleaning Kit

Everyone needs to clean their footwear from time to time, and Jason Markk’s travel kit is nicely packaged for an on-the-go solution. The bag includes the brand’s Premium Shoe Cleaner, a mini premium brush, a microfiber towel and three Quick Wipes.

Luxury Shoe Box

What better way for a shoe aficionado to show off his or her best kicks than with a glossy, clear case? This acrylic box puts the latest pair on display, while also keeping it protected.

Luxury shoe box CREDIT: Amazon

Footpetals Animal Print Tip Toes Set

Accessories that make the walking experience as comfortable as possible are a welcome treat for anyone. These Tip Toes from Footpetals can be placed on the insole of sandals, pumps and other shoes to help avoid discomfort on the balls of the feet. Plus, the animal print gives them a quirky touch.

365 Days of Shoes Calendar

A calendar is always a nifty present as the new year draws close and the 365 Days of Shoes Picture-A-Day Wall Calendar is a chic choice. Based on Linda O’Keeffe’s best selling book, “Shoes,” the calendar is filled with colorful, avant-garde and eye-catching styles to enjoy each day.

365 Days of Shoes calendar CREDIT: Amazon

Charbonnel et Walker Chocolate Shoes

Besides walking in them, shoes can be just as fun to eat — when in candy form, that is. Charbonnel et Walker takes traditional chocolates up a notch with its high-heeled chocolates, which come in dark chocolate, milk chocolate and caramel sea salt flavors.

Charbonnel et Walker Chocolates

Dior by Roger Vivier Book

There’s a myriad of shoe books around to liven up the coffee tables and bookcases of fashionistas, and this upcoming edition from Rizzoli is a glam girl’s dream. “Dior by Roger Vivier,” spotlights vintage shoes from the ’50s and ’60s between the two collaborators and is available right in time for the holidays.

Dior by Roger Vivier book CREDIT: Amazon

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

