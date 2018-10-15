6 Cool Gifts for Men — for the Gym Rat, Trendsetter & Homebody in Your Life

Whether you’re shopping for your friend, husband, dad or brother, finding that perfect gift for him can be tough. But never fear — FN is here to help. From handy gadgets to cozy footwear styles he’ll be eager to wear 24/7, we’ve rounded up a range of unique gifts for every type of guy in your life this holiday season.

For the Gym Rat

Help him elevate his workout game with this multipurpose water bottle. In addition to keeping him hydrated, it features a high-density foam sleeve so he can easily soothe any aches or pains after hitting the gym.

W&P design water bottle roller. CREDIT: Huckberry

For the Round-the-Clock Runner

If he likes to run in the early hours of morning or after the sunset, these running shoe headlamps are a great pick. When clipped onto the front of shoelaces, they provide 270 degrees of visibility in front, plus two rear-facing taillights — so he’ll be visible to oncoming traffic and able to spot any potential hazards on the road. They’re also waterproof and rechargeable for ease of access.

Night runner headlights. CREDIT: Uncommon Goods

For the Trendsetter

Chukka boots are a quintessential men’s style for fall. Gift him this versatile pair from Ugg he can wear well through winter, complete with a shearling lining for added warmth when temperatures become glacial.

UGG Neumel Pinnacle chukka boot. CREDIT: Nordstrom

For the Quirky Guy

Is his style slightly offbeat, or does he simply have a slapstick sense of humor? If so, these fun taco socks are sure to please (paired with dress shoes and some slacks, they’ll add a comical twist to his work outfit).

Men’s taco socks. CREDIT: Uncommon Goods

For the Homebody

It’s the simple things in life that can make all the difference. Case in point: a cozy pair of slippers he can slip into after a long day. This pair features a plush fleece lining and memory foam insole at an extremely affordable price tag (in fact, he’ll probably be convinced these little luxuries are way more expensive than they actually are).

UltraIdeas Men’s Memory foam slippers. CREDIT: Amazon

For the Guy on the Go

These handy shoe bags — perfect for packing shoes while keeping clothes clean — will help make traveling a breeze. They’re great for transporting shoes to the gym, on a business trip, or even to keep his favorite kicks in his closet dust-free.

YAMIU travel shoe bags. CREDIT: Amazon

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

