5 Best Foot Creams for Cracked Heels, According to a Podiatrist

Just because your feet may be hidden in boots this season, doesn’t mean they don’t deserve some TLC. After all, if you suffer from dry, split heels, you know how painful they can be. “The skin is thickest on the bottom of your feet to help absorb shock,” New York podiatrist Dr. Jacqueline Sutera explained to FN. “But over time, the stress and friction imposed on your feet from everyday mileage can cause them to become parched, cracked and in some cases even bleed.”

For soft, supple toots, we tapped into Sutera’s expertise to round up some of the most powerful over-the-counter foot creams on the market. Another pro tip? Sutera suggests starting with a pumice stone or foot file in the shower, as sloughing off dead skin will help your feet better absorb the ingredients.

CeraVe Renewing SA Foot Cream

Rough heels don’t stand a chance against CeraVE’s Renewing Foot Cream. Sutera says the inclusion of hyaluronic acid makes this product great for busting calluses and cracked skin.

CeraVe renewing SA foot cream. CREDIT: Amazon

AmLactin Foot Repair

Sutera swears by this formula as it contains lactic acid, making it strong yet gentle enough to use on all skin types.

AmLactin foot repair. CREDIT: Dermstore

Kerasal Intensive Foot Repair

“The exfoliating action of this salicylic acid-based cream loosens and removes dry skin then deeply moisturizes,” said Sutera. She also notes that the formula is completely hypoallergenic.

Kerasal intensive foot repair. CREDIT: Amazon

Profoot Heel Rescue

Sutera claims this product can cure the toughest cracks and calluses all in one go, thanks to ingredients like nourishing Vitamin E. Not to mention, she loves that it’s particularly lightweight and non-greasy.

Profoot heel rescue. CREDIT: Amazon

Ahava Dead Sea Mud Intensive Foot Cream

If your heels are especially dry and itchy, Sutera suggests this option will provide instant relief. It contains a vegan blend of Dead Sea mud, minerals and plant derivatives, which Sutera claims are “great for locking in moisture to protect and heal the skin.”

Ahava Dead Sea mud intensive foot cream. CREDIT: Amazon

