6 Cute and Comfortable Flats Made for Wide Feet

If you have wide feet, finding flats that are cute but don’t pinch or cramp can be a difficult task. To help you avoid scouring the internet for hours, we’ve rounded up the most stylish options available in medium- to large-width sizes — so you can comfortably put your best foot forward. Below, shop offerings from Steve Madden, Vionic, Rockport and more.

Total Motion Zuly Tassel Mule

Not only are these tassel mules sophisticated, but they’re designed for days spent on your feet; in addition to the roomy toe box, they feature a foam footbed that absorbs shock and supports your arch.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

Linea Paolo Dean Pointy Toe Flat

Buckle details were seen all over the fall 2018 runways. This vibrant red pair will help you embrace the trend, while also adding a pop of color to any ensemble.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

J. Renée ‘Dewport’ Flat

These stunning flats offer a similar look to those coveted Manolo Blahniks, but for a fraction of the price. Pair them with your favorite dress to dazzle on date night.