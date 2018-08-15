Sign up for our newsletter today!

6 Cute and Comfortable Flats Made for Wide Feet

By Samantha Peters
CREDIT: Nordstrom

If you have wide feet, finding flats that are cute but don’t pinch or cramp can be a difficult task. To help you avoid scouring the internet for hours, we’ve rounded up the most stylish options available in medium- to large-width sizes — so you can comfortably put your best foot forward. Below, shop offerings from Steve Madden, Vionic, Rockport and more.

Total Motion Zuly Tassel Mule

Not only are these tassel mules sophisticated, but they’re designed for days spent on your feet; in addition to the roomy toe box, they feature a foam footbed that absorbs shock and supports your arch.

CREDIT: Nordstrom
Buy: Total Motion Zuly Tassel Mule $119.95
Linea Paolo Dean Pointy Toe Flat

Buckle details were seen all over the fall 2018 runways. This vibrant red pair will help you embrace the trend, while also adding a pop of color to any ensemble.

CREDIT: Nordstrom
Buy: Linea Paolo Dean Pointy Toe Flat $119.95
J. Renée ‘Dewport’ Flat

These stunning flats offer a similar look to those coveted Manolo Blahniks, but for a fraction of the price. Pair them with your favorite dress to dazzle on date night.

CREDIT: Nordstrom
Buy: J. Renée 'Dewport' Flat $79.90
A New Day Junebug Backless Mules

You’ll practically want to slip on these mules everyday, given their sleek silhouette and wear-with-anything hue.

CREDIT: Target
Buy: A New Day Junebug Backless Mules $22.99
Steve Madden Feather-L Genuine Calf Hair Loafer Flat

These leopard print flats will truly help you look fierce from head-to-toe.

CREDIT: Nordstrom
Buy: Steve Madden Feather-L Genuine Calf Hair Loafer Flat $89.95
Vionic ‘Minna’ Leather Flat

An elevated take on the classic ballet flat, this two-tone leather pair features a removable insole for added plush-ness.

CREDIT: Nordstrom
Buy: Vionic Minna' Leather Flat $119.95
