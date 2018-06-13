7 Father’s Day Shoe Gift Ideas for Every Type of Dad

No dad is the same, so no Father’s Day gift is universal. With the plethora of shopping guides cropping up on the internet, it can be difficult to narrow down the best options for one of pop’s special days.

In the spirit of getting it right this year, FN has rounded up a list of seven shoes to suit every type of father ahead of the celebrations on Sunday. (Bonus point: They can be shipped to arrive on dad’s doorstep just in time for the big day itself.)

1. The Adventurer

This rugged outdoor boot is both weatherproof and street-approved — and with a durable midsole and breathable mesh lining, they’ll certainly leave your dad a happy camper.

2. The Comfort-First Dad

A soft-washed canvas upper, low-profile cupsole silhouette and leather footbed make these the ultimate downtime, leisurely slip-ons.

3. The Marathoner

Support dad’s penchant for running with a pair of these ultra-supportive shoes that feature superior cushioning along with the brand’s new J-Frame technology for peak comfort and stability.

4. The High-Fashion Dad

It’s all Gucci with these midnight blue leather loafers that flaunt a slim shape and the brand’s signature double G hardware, adding a tasteful touch to an already classic luxury shoe.

5. The Retro Dad

Take dad back to the ’80s with these calfskin sneakers that boast throwback designs, from contrasting color patterns on the side to a striped rubber trim. (Ah, the good ol’ times.)

6. The World Cup Fan

No need to wait for soccer season with this pair of special-edition kicks courtesy of Nike. With a colorful mosaic of international flags printed across the shoe’s upper, these sneakers come just in time for dad to celebrate the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

7. The 9-to-5er

Take dad from the office to happy hour and beyond with timeless Oxford shoes that are versatile enough for every occasion.

Want more?

The Ultimate ‘Dad Shoe’ Gets a Special Edition for Father’s Day