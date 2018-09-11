The Best On-Trend Fall Shoes for Every Budget

As if you needed another excuse to shop, fall is almost here to convince you that the season’s must-have shoes simply belong in your closet. Whether you’ve got extra cash to splurge on a designer style or you’re on a budget, we’ve pinpointed the top shoe trends — from leopard-print boots to chunky dad sneakers — that will guarantee to make a statement.

Below, shop styles from Fendi, Jeffrey Campbell and more.

Animal Prints

Leopard print is roaring to life again, proving that it’s the perfect pattern to show off your wild side.

Splurge: Alexander Wang Spencer Leopard-Print Chelsea Boots

Alexander Wang Spencer leopard-print Chelsea boots. CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

Embody the ultimate cool-girl aesthetic with a lug-soled and stud-embellished option.

Save: Dolce Vita Macie 2

Dolce Vita Macie 2. CREDIT: Zappos

Another Chelsea boot, this sturdy block-heel style is just as comfortable but offers a slightly more classic approach to the trend.

Plaid and Checks

Plaid is getting a major upgrade this season as seen rendered in everything from brightly hued fabrics to must-have silhouettes.

Splurge: Fendi Cutwalk Plaid Bootie

Fendi Cutwalk plaid bootie. CREDIT: Nordstrom

Prep and rodeo unite in this cowboy boot, which sits at the top of our wish lists.

Save: Jeffrey Campbell Siren Block Heel Boots

Jeffrey Campbell Siren block heel boots. CREDIT: ShopBop

Flash back to the ’90s with this yellow option that would surely meet Cher Horowitz’s standards.

Chunky Dad Sneakers

Recognizable by its signature chunky tread, the dad sneaker has undoubtedly become the “it” kick of 2018.

Splurge: Gucci Rhyton Sneakers

Gucci Rhyton sneakers. CREDIT: MyTheresa

Gucci’s bold, colorful logo makes a loud statement on this popular style.

Save: Sketcher Premiums

Sketcher Premiums. CREDIT: Zappos

This all-white version can easily be worn with everything in your closet.

Snakeskin

Snakeskin is a great way to add texture to your fall outfits.

Splurge: Veronica Beard Pearla Mule

An extended topline and pointed toe make this an especially streamlined option.

Save: Jeffrey Campbell Tableau Mule

Jeffrey Campbell Tableau mule. CREDIT: Revolve

Featuring a lower heel height, this pair will be your go-to for days spent on your feet.

Crimson Red

Stand out from the crowd with some red-hot slingbacks that will brighten up even the grayest of afternoons.

Splurge: Prada Bow-Embellished Pumps

Prada bow-embellished pumps.

Add a touch of whimsy to your wardrobe with a patent leather pair featuring bold bow details.

Save: Sam Edelman Ludlow Slingback Pump

Sam Ludlow slingback pump. CREDIT: Nordstrom

Or keep it classic with a simple silhouette.

