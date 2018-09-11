Sign up for our newsletter today!

The Best On-Trend Fall Shoes for Every Budget

By Samantha Peters
As if you needed another excuse to shop, fall is almost here to convince you that the season’s must-have shoes simply belong in your closet. Whether you’ve got extra cash to splurge on a designer style or you’re on a budget, we’ve pinpointed the top shoe trends — from leopard-print boots to chunky dad sneakers — that will guarantee to make a statement.

Below, shop styles from Fendi, Jeffrey Campbell and more.

Animal Prints

Leopard print is roaring to life again, proving that it’s the perfect pattern to show off your wild side.

Splurge: Alexander Wang Spencer Leopard-Print Chelsea Boots

Alexander Wang Spencer Leopard-Print Chelsea Boots
Alexander Wang Spencer leopard-print Chelsea boots.
CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

Embody the ultimate cool-girl aesthetic with a lug-soled and stud-embellished option.

Buy: Alexander Wang Spencer Chelsea Boots $895
Buy it

Save: Dolce Vita Macie 2

Dolce Vita Macie 2
Dolce Vita Macie 2.
CREDIT: Zappos

Another Chelsea boot, this sturdy block-heel style is just as comfortable but offers a slightly more classic approach to the trend.

Buy: Dolce Vita Macie 2 $112.99
Buy it

Plaid and Checks

Plaid is getting a major upgrade this season as seen rendered in everything from brightly hued fabrics to must-have silhouettes.

Splurge: Fendi Cutwalk Plaid Bootie

Fendi Cutwalk Plaid Bootie
Fendi Cutwalk plaid bootie.
CREDIT: Nordstrom

Prep and rodeo unite in this cowboy boot, which sits at the top of our wish lists.

Buy: Fendi Cutwalk Plaid Bootie $1,190
Buy it

Save: Jeffrey Campbell Siren Block Heel Boots

Jeffrey Campbell Siren Block Heel Boots
Jeffrey Campbell Siren block heel boots.
CREDIT: ShopBop

Flash back to the ’90s with this yellow option that would surely meet Cher Horowitz’s standards.

Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Siren Boots $125
Buy it

Chunky Dad Sneakers

Recognizable by its signature chunky tread, the dad sneaker has undoubtedly become the “it” kick of 2018.

Splurge: Gucci Rhyton Sneakers

Gucci Rhyton Sneakers
Gucci Rhyton sneakers.
CREDIT: MyTheresa

Gucci’s bold, colorful logo makes a loud statement on this popular style.

Buy: Gucci Rhyton Sneakers $820
Buy it

Save: Sketcher Premiums

Sketcher Premiums
Sketcher Premiums.
CREDIT: Zappos

This all-white version can easily be worn with everything in your closet.

Buy: Sketcher Premiums $44.99
Buy it

Snakeskin

Snakeskin is a great way to add texture to your fall outfits.

Splurge: Veronica Beard Pearla Mule

An extended topline and pointed toe make this an especially streamlined option.

Buy: Veronica Beard Pearla Mule $495
Buy it

Save: Jeffrey Campbell Tableau Mule

Jeffrey Campbell Tableau Mule
Jeffrey Campbell Tableau mule.
CREDIT: Revolve

Featuring a lower heel height, this pair will be your go-to for days spent on your feet.

Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Tableau Mule $125
Buy it

Crimson Red

Stand out from the crowd with some red-hot slingbacks that will brighten up even the grayest of afternoons.

Splurge: Prada Bow-Embellished Pumps

Prada Bow-Embellished Pumps
Prada bow-embellished pumps.

Add a touch of whimsy to your wardrobe with a patent leather pair featuring bold bow details.

Buy: Prada Bow-Embellished Pumps $790
Buy it

Save: Sam Edelman Ludlow Slingback Pump

Sam Ludlow Slingback Pump
Sam Ludlow slingback pump.
CREDIT: Nordstrom

Or keep it classic with a simple silhouette.

Buy: Sam Edelman Ludlow Slingback Pump $70.93
Buy it

