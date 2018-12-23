The Best Year-End Shoe Sales to Shop ASAP

While we’re sad to see the holidays go, the end of the year means blowout sales (e.g., stellar discounts on shoes), which helps to soften the blow. For a limited time, countless retailers are slashing prices on everything from winter-ready boots to performance sneakers to help you reach your New Year’s fitness goals. Below, check out all the best deals worth shopping.

Adidas

Adidas offered up to 50 percent off on select sale styles for the holidays last year, and while details for this year’s haven’t been released yet, we expect its year-end discounts to be just as good.

Converse

Starting now, get 40 percent off sitewide on Converse.com.

Finish Line

Get an extra 25 percent off select Adidas styles with code 20ADI and up to 50 percent off select Nike sneakers and backpacks for a limited time.

Foot Locker

Save 30 to 50 percent on select clearance apparel, accessories and sneakers, like the Air Jordan Retro 1 and Nike Air Max 270 Flyknit. Ends Jan. 21.

New Balance

You’ll have to wait a bit longer for New Balance’s year-end sales to be announced, but until tomorrow, you can get $20 off when you spend $100 or more on Newbalance.com.

Nike

Save an extra 25 percent off select sale styles with promo code SAVE25 at Nike.com. Ends Jan. 5.

Nordstrom

No new deals have been released yet, but tons of Hunter, Tory Burch and more designer boots are currently up to 50 percent off at Nordstrom.

Walmart

We’re still waiting on Walmart‘s end-of-year deals to be released. In the meantime, you can shop a range of ankle and knee-high boots — including some cute Ugg alternatives — starting at $14.

Zappos

Zappos‘ year-end deals are still under wraps, but we expect major reductions on Crocs and Uggs to carry over from its 21 Days of Advent Calendar deals promotion.

