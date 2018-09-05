The Best End-of-Summer Shoe Sales to Shop Now — Up to 70 Percent Off

Sad as it may be, summer is nearly over. But thanks to countless retailers, there’s a silver lining to it all. To make way for new fall arrivals, Nordstrom, Footlocker and more are offering major discounts on a range of footwear — from sleek slides you can stock up on for the next warm-weather season to staple sneakers that can easily be worn year round.

Below, we’ve done the shopping for you and found the best deals on nearly every type of style from brands like Adidas and Cole Haan. One word of advice? Many of the promotions won’t last long, so you’ll want to take advantage of them ASAP.

For Sneakers…

Footlocker

Until tomorrow, Footlocker.com is offering an additional 25 percent off clearance sneakers when you use code SALE25 at checkout. With savings this good, you can nab some of your favorite styles — like the Nike Fkyknit (originally $120) and Adidas Superstar (originally $80) — for up to 70 percent off.

Adidas Superstar. CREDIT: Footlocker

Reebok

For a limited time, get 20 percent off one or two items, 30 off three items, 40 off four or more items sitewide, plus free standard shipping on all orders at Reebok.com. Simply use code GETMORE at checkout to cash in on the amazing deal. From chunky high-tops to sleek runners, these comfort-driven styles are making a huge comeback, so practically any pair belongs in your closet this fall. Originally $70, the Classic Nylon can be yours for just $56.

Reebok classic nylon. CREDIT: Reebok

For Boots…

Nordstrom

Now through Sept. 9, Nordstrom is offering up to 45 percent off on a range of footwear, apparel and accessories in store and online. Consider it your one-stop shop for fall-ready boots — like this stretch option from Cole Haan, originally $280.

Cole Haan Parker grand stretch knee high boot. CREDIT: Nordstrom

For Flats and Heels…

Sam Edelman

Until tomorrow, Sam Edelman is offering an extra 20 percent on select styles in store and online. Whether you’re looking for a pair of discounted espadrilles or office-ready pumps, you’re sure to find something you like. Simply use BUYSUMMER20 at checkout to redeem a pair for a fraction of the cost — like these versatile black kitten heels, originally $110.

Sam Edelman Ludlow slingback kitten heels. CREDIT: Sam Edelman

For All Designer Duds…

Shopbop

Shopbop just added over 3,000 hot new summer styles to its already amazing sale selection, so there’s no better time to nab those coveted designer looks you’ve been lusting after for months. At the top of our list? These white cowboy boots from Dolce Vita, which are not only exceptionally on-trend but have been slashed by 50 percent.

Dolce Vita Union western boots. CREDIT: ShopBop

Farfetch

For a limited time, Farfetch is offering an additional 20 percent off sale items when you use the code X20SEPT at checkout. We’re currently eyeing these leopard print loafers from Meghan Markle-approved brand Aquazzura — which have been marked down from a whopping $875 to just $263.

Aquazzura leopard wild heeled loafers. CREDIT: Farfetch

