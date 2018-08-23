5 Stylish Women’s Cowboy Boots Made With Plenty of Room for Your Calves

Fall boot shopping typically comes with excitement — but for some, trying to find a pair that’s not too tight around the leg isn’t such an easy task. To help you find a style that actually fits, we’ve scoured the Internet to bring you the best cowboy boots — one of fall’s hottest footwear trends — especially designed for wide calves.
Below, shop looks that accommodate width sizes 14 inches and up from Sam Edelman, Toga and more.
Botkier Tammy Boot
Gleaming studs and subtle gold stitching make this pair an especially edgy pick. Accommodates up to 15 3/4 inches.
Sam Edelman Penny Boot
These burnished over-the-knee boots feature side pull tabs for easy on and off access, as well as a low stacked heel for all-day comfort. Accommodates up to 16 3/4 inches.
Justin Katia
Another squared-toe style, these turquoise boots will help you stand out amongst a sea of browns and blacks this season. Accommodates up to 14 inches.
Toga Pulla AJ877
Complete with buckle embellishments and metallic eyelet details, these stunning over-the-knee boots are a must-have for any fashionista. Plus, they’ve been reduced from $830 to just $249, so adding them to your cart is practically a no-brainer. Accommodates up to 18 inches.
Rock Creek Wide Calf
The relaxed suede shaft on these boots will never feel constricting on your leg, while side pull tabs allow you to get the best fit. Bonus: They even feature a foam footbed for added arch support. Accommodates up to 15 3/4 inches.
