5 Genious Couple Halloween Costumes Ideas to Shop — Starting at Just $20

The best things come in pairs, right? In fact, there’s no better time to showcase your coupleship than on Halloween — with plenty of quirky costumes made for you and your significant other.

To save you time wading through endless options online, we’ve rounded up some clever couple’s Halloween costumes and paired them with complementary shoe options so you can easily rock a stellar head-to-toe getup this year.

Whether you’re looking to channel classic movie characters or a favorite childhood treat, there’s something here for everyone.

Princess Leia and Hans Solo

Because the force between you two is just that strong, a Star Wars-inspired look is perfect for the holiday. Try going as Princess Leia and Han Solo, the film’s iconic romantic duo.

Star Wars couples costume. CREDIT: Amazon

Below the knee: These stylish costumes already come with boot covers, but if you’re looking for an elevated look, try a pair of tall black boots for him and white block heel booties for her.

Peanut Butter and Jelly

There are few things in life that go better together than peanut butter and jelly. Emulate the delicious spreads (and make everyone around you hungry) with a costume that will literally keep you connected at the hip throughout the night.

FunWorld peanut butter And jelly set. CREDIT: Amazon

Below the knee: Keep it comfortable with some black Converse for him and a pair of low-heeled pumps (like this pair from Rockport featuring a cushioned footbed) for her.

Ghostbusters

You’ll likely be singing the catchy theme song from “Ghostbusters” all night long, but that truly is the best part of dressing up in these ghoul-fighting getups.

Couples Ghostbusters costumes. CREDIT: Amazon

Below the knee: Keep it functional with a pair of utility combat boots for her and him to complete the look.

Bob Ross and His Painting

Looking to go retro this year? Channel iconic TV personality Bob Ross and his nature painting circa the ’70s. This handy kit from Amazon features the look for each partner all in one (whoever chooses to be “Bob” will simply need to complete his look with jeans and chambray button-down).

Adult Bob Ross couples costume.

Below the knee: Finish off your throwback looks with some moc-toe oxfords for him and vintage-inspired platform sandals in coordinating light blue for her.

Crayola Crayons

We love a good nostalgic costume, especially when they’re as sentimental as a Crayola-themed look. Opt for two different-hued styles to make a colorful entrance at any Halloween party.

Below the knee: Stay with each of your colors themes when it comes to your footwear choices; try a pair of bright green Vans for him and matching magenta pumps for her.

