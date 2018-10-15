5 Hero Footwear Products to Help Ease Bunions

Bunions form when the bone or tissue at the joint of the big toes moves out of place. And while genetics can play a part in the equation, those often unsightly and painful protrusions are typically caused — and aggravated by — abnormal pressure on the toes from narrow shoes over time.

A quick fix? In addition to wearing boots and shoes that won’t worsen your bunions (think ones with wide toe boxes and plenty of arch support), there are a range of products you can buy at your local drugstore that will keep bunions in check, and even prevent them from happening in the first place.

Walkhero Insoles

Bunions are often associated with flat feet, so amping up your arch support is a good way to prevent them from worsening. These multipurpose insoles help align the toes to prevent your bunions from worsening, while offering extra cushioning to treat arch and heel pain, and plantar fasciitis.

Yoga Toes Gems Gel Toe Separators

A No. 1 best-seller on Amazon, these gel toe separators are designed to straighten the toes and increase their flexibility for reduced stress on the feet. Wear them for 15 minutes to an hour at a time before you’re ready to leave the house, and customers say you’ll notice instant pain relief.

Alayna Gel Bunion Pads

Friction between the big toe and interior of a shoe is another main cause of bunions. These foot sleeves, which can easily be worn inside your boots, include a cushy gel pad to provide protection and reduce pressure on the big toe.

OrthoSleeve Bunion Relief Socks

Another inconspicuous option, these socks boast a split-toe design to stop toes from overlapping and rubbing against one another — an uncomfortable side effect of bunions. As an added bonus, the pair is super-lightweight and made with moisture-wicking material to keep your feet dry and odor-free.

Chambellan High-Heel Shoe Inserts

High heels have earned a reputation for both causing and aggravating bunions, but if you can’t be without your favorite pair of pointed-toe booties or pumps, try these padded inserts. They help redistribute downward pressure that is normally concentrated at the ball of your foot so your toes don’t slip forward and become compacted near the front of the shoe.

