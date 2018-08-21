7 Beautiful Bow Shoes to Shop For Fall

Bows are back. This season and well into spring ’19, the playful accent is seeing a bump on the runways and on store shelves.

For those looking to sport this hot trend this fall, here are some top options to shop now from Jimmy Choo, Aquazzurra, Tabitha Simmons and more.

1. Jimmy Choo Karlotta Bow Peep Toe Pump

Go outside the box with this asymmetric bow pump by Jimmy Choo. The shoe features classic brocade with a peep toe, ankle strap and gold piping.





2. Imagine by Vince Camuto Westcott Sandal

If you’re not ready to give up summer quite yet, this slide sandal from Imagine by Vice Camuto in sunrise satin is your go-to. The Wescott style is detailed with a crystal ornament and a dramatic bow that is great for a special occasion or can simply dress up any casual ensemble.





3. Tabitha Simmons Rise Bow-Embellished Slingback Pump

Tabitha Simmons’ Rise pumps are a treat for the eyes. Seen in glossy baby-pink satin, the slingback pumps offer a delicate bow for a hint of whimsy and are practical for a day on the town as it is set on a 2-inch kitten heel. Plus, they are 60 percent off.





4. Marc Fisher Doreny Bow Pumps

Keep it classic with Marc Fisher’s Doreny bow pumps. The pointed-toe shoe is offered in a simple blue suede, topped off with a tidy bow.





5. Alexandre Birman Clarita Sandals

Alexandre Birman’s Clarita sandals hit multiple trends this season. Featuring PVC trim and black suede and its signature deconstructed bow, this style is great for any occasion.





6. Bill Blass Carmen Knotted Sandal

Go practical with Bill Blass‘ block-heeled sandal. The shoe offers a duo of bow-shaped knots and a square toe in a dark charcoal leather, perfect for the start of the fall season.





7. Aquazzura Deneuve Pump

A Meghan Markle-favorite — Aquazzura’s Deneuve pump is both elegant and sexy at the same time. Detailed with side cutouts and a slim stiletto, the shoes fufill the season’s bow trend with one perched at the back.



