The Best Black Tights, According to Thousands of Positive Reviews

No Nonsense Opaque Control-Top Tights

A number-one best-seller on Amazon, these No Nonsense tights top the list. They’re made with a sturdy nylon material that, according to one reviewer, can even withstand a dog’s nails, as well as a control top that customers say held them in without feeling constricting.

No Nonsense opaque control-top tights. CREDIT: Amazon

Hue Opaque Tights

Another highly rated option on Amazon is this opaque pair, which also features a supportive control top but in a classic matte finish.

Hue opaque tights.

Wolford Velvet 66 Shaping Tights

While this pair is on the more expensive end, customers on Nordstrom rave that it’s well worth the investment. Opaque and slimming yet overall lightweight, it’s been called an equally comfortable alternative to full-on leggings.

Wolford velvet 66 shaping tights. CREDIT: Nordstrom

Vero Monte Fleece-Lined Tights

For especially cold days, reviewers on Amazon swear by these fleece-lined tights. They claim the pair is soft, cozy and warm, and doesn’t bunch or sag after multiple hours of wear. Long-legged ladies even said they found a size that fit perfectly, although they recommended ordering a size up.

Vero Monte fleece-lined tights. CREDIT: Amazon

Commando ‘Semi Opaque’ 35 Denier Tights

Customers on Nordstrom especially loved this pair’s thicker waistband, which offers gentle support around the midsection for a dig-free fit.

Commando ‘semi opaque’ 35 Denier tights. CREDIT: Nordstrom

Torrid MicroFiber Tights

Fuller-figured ladies swear by these tights from popular plus-size brand Torrid. Made with fine microfiber materials, they’ve been called super silky, stretchy and able to last multiple seasons without tearing.

Torrid microfiber tights. CREDIT: Torrid

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

