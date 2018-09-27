7 Adorable Baby Costumes That Will Make Anyone Smile

Good things come in small packages — at least when it comes to Halloween costumes. While babies may not be ready quite yet to make the trick-or-treating rounds, their parents sure have a lot of fun dressing them up. From feathery animals and fruits to classic Disney characters, this season’s infant costumes couldn’t get any cuter. To help get your shopping started, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite Halloween baby looks, plus the perfect shoes to pair with them:

1. Carter’s Little Avocado Costume

The avocado craze has trickled from the foodie scene into the fashion world. Carter’s adorable take on the trend features a cozy fleece bubble-style design that comes with a long-sleeved T-shirt and striped stockings. Complete the look with Robeez’s classic soft-sole shoes in brown.

2. Baby Lamb Costume

Count on this sheep costume to be a crowd-pleaser. Designed with frilly chenille and accented with pom-pom ties, it has simple foot coverings that can be worn over a pair of matching pink soft-sole shoes.

3. Owl Costume

Woodland animals are a popular theme this Halloween, and this adorable owl costume nails the trend to a T. Style it with these simple white shoes from Australian brand Tip Toey Joey.

4. Berry Cute Infant Costume

What could be sweeter than this strawberry look? The costume can be layered over any clothing to keep your child warm. Top things off with a pretty pair of red slippers like these from Early Days (a favorite of the British royal family).

5. “The Incredibles” Baby Jack Costume

The Parr family’s youngest member, Baby Jack, stole the show in Disney’s latest “Incredibles” movie. Now, babies can have their own superhero moment in this Target suit. For the perfect pair of action-ready footwear, try Dr. Martens’ black Auburn booties.

6. Sock Monkey Newborn Bunting

Ideal for newborns who aren’t ready for the bulk and fussy details of a traditional costume, this sock monkey-inspired, bunting-style design is a great option. To keep babies’ feet even warmer underneath, add a pair of Zutano’s cozy fleece booties, which come in a matching cream color.

7. Cappuccino Costume

For parents who live for their daily coffee fix, this cappuccino-inspired costume is sure to go down easy. We especially love the frothy ‘whip cream’ accents. For the perfect finishing touch, DSW’s Olive & Edie label offers a tiny Mary Jane shoe with a matching poof detail on the toe.

