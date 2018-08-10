5 Shoes That Come With Tricks That Fight Bad Odor Caused By Sweaty Feet

There are some situations where a blast of Febreeze just won’t do the trick — smelly shoes.

Contrary to what many may think. Instead, people get smelly feet when the perspiration has no where to evaporate. According to foot accessories company Dr. Scholl’s, when feet sweat, excess foot perspiration soaks the lining of shoes and can create an environment for bacteria, which can grow and cause a bad odor.

But help is on the way with a range of footwear styles that feature linings that help release antimicrobial components when conditions for bacteria growth are present. They offer built-in protection by continuously resisting the growth of microbes.

While many brands tout this feature in both closed and sandal shoe styles, with proprietary linings, there are several branded components on the market including Agion, Microban and Microban’s Aegis technology, that offer this feature.

Here, FN has curated a range of looks for men and women that helps promote good foot health and keeps feet feeling fresh and clean.

1. Men’s Ecco Yucatan

This outdoor sandal features a nubuck lining and stretch fit textile lining, flexible rugged outsole, and dual-density Agion treated covered footbed. For a customized fit, straps are adjustable.

2. Women’s Teva Verra

A lightweight casual sandal features adjustable hook-and-loop close straps and contoured EVA foam midsole. Microban provides antimicrobial treatment for odor control.

4. Women’s Dansko Honor

An athleisure style features a Scotchguard treated suede and mesh upper, contoured memory foam footbed, and Aegis linings for odor-free wear.

5. Men’s Aria Relentless Gold Buckle Cowboy Boot

For wear on and off the ranch, this boot features DuraTread outsole technology for enhanced grip and durability and proprietary ATS Pro insole that combines moisture-wicking Agion technology with Smart Rebound that helps dissipate pressure in the forefoot and cushions the heel.

