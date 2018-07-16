The Best Amazon Prime Day Shoe Deals to Shop Now

Amazon’s Black Friday-style shopping extravaganza is now live.

The e-tailer was off to a rough start when its highly anticipated Prime Day sale kicked off at 3 p.m. EST with a site crash, but shoppers who were able to circumvent the homepage loops managed to access the event’s major deals on everything from home and kitchen to fashion, electronics and even toys.

There are tens of thousands of products on sale, including deals on popular footwear brands like Adidas, Under Armour, Steve Madden and more.

Among FN’s favorites are the significant markdowns of up to 50 percent in athleisure clothing and shoes, including Adidas’ popular Cloudfoam Advantage sneaker in both men’s and women’s styles.

We also spotted New Balance sneakers starting at $26, and tons of sizes and colors on Rihanna’s PUMA x Fenty Jelly Slides – now just $19 and up.

Nike accessories start at just $8 and running shoes from just $34. And a ton of Reebok shoes and accessories are on sale, including the new Flex Weave sneaker (as seen on Gigi Hadid and Rae Sremmurd).

Other men’s and women’s apparel and footwear are also discounted up to 30 percent off, with brands such as Calvin Klein, Milly, Theory and Hugo Boss making up the more sough-after of the bunch. Summer-friendly styles are also on sale, like the below Steve Madden mule slides that are both trendy and comfortable.

Beyond casual wear, brands like Champion, Puma and Under Armour are joining in on the hype with running shoes, cross trainers and other sport footwear getting their own share of big-number discounts. Amazon Prime members can also save up to 40% off Under Armour clothing, shoes and accessories for men and women. We spotted sneakers starting at just $35.

Shoppers can see the prices of the above and other deals upon signing in to their Amazon Prime accounts. (Customers who don’t want to commit to a yearly subscription can sign up for a 30-day free trial.) The service also offers free two-day shipping on many eligible items.

Prime Day runs for 36 hours, marking the longest Prime Day for the Seattle-based retail giant since it launched in 2015.

Want more?

Amazon Prime Day: Are the Discounts Worth It?

Amazon’s Historic Prime Day Expected to Hit a Record $3.4B in Sales