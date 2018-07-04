15 Best Fourth of July Shoe Deals to Shop Now — Get 85 Percent Off & More Bargains

All the latest shoe sales and sample sale news.

Fourth of July is officially here. You may be thinking about fireworks, barbecues and beaches, but in between that, find some time to shop online.

Today is the day for deals and steals galore. Shoe brands such as Sam Edelman and Aldo and retailers including Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Saks Fifth Avenue are offering up major discounts. See the top shoe sales during Fourth of July below.

Macy’s: Up to 70 percent off

Net-a-porter: Up to 80 percent off

Lord & Taylor: $39.99 for select women’s sandals. Plus, 20 percent off regular priced and sale items with code July

Bloomingdale’s: Save 30 to 50 percent on select items

Nina: Up to 80 percent off

Kate Spade New York: Extra 40 percent off all sale items with code BIGBIGBIG

Kenneth Cole: Up to 70 percent off and an extra 30 percent off with code July 4

Moda Operandi: Extra 20 percent off the Designer Sale with code FIREWORK

Saks Fifth Avenue: Up to 70 percent off

Saks Off Fifth: Up to 85 percent off with code HAPPY4TH

Vince Camuto: Extra 30 percent off with code JULY4SALE

Tory Burch: Up to 50 percent off

Martha Louisa: Up to 70 percent off

Aldo: 50 percent off the original items

Sam Edelman: Additional 20 percent off on all sale items with code 4THOFSAM

