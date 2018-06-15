Barneys Has Online Exclusives By Luxury Brands Available Through ThedropLA@barneys

Barneys New York launched thedropLA@barneys June 2 with more than 20+ exclusive capsule collections, designer appearances, experiential installations, unique in-store activations and a surprise performance by Wu-Tang Clan.

The sale continues with online exclusives from Prada, Samuele Failli and more on Barneys.com.

During the kickoff event, Birkenstock created an in-store park featuring grassy areas and served sweets and refreshing juices while Fila served pizza as a nod to its original Italian roots. Prada curated a game room inspired by Pachinko, a Japanese form of pinball.

Birkenstock's park. CREDIT: Courtesy

Elsewhere, Balenciaga held a lotto-themed exhibition with scratch-off tickets for a chance to win the ultra-hyped Balenciaga Triple S sneakers, and Wu-Tang’s Clarks Wallabee collab shoes were displayed while group members RZA, GZA, Inspectah Deck, Masta Killa, Cappadonna and DJ Mathematics performed.

Appearances included Jerry Lorenzo, Steve Buscemi, as well as Justine Skye and Jordyn Woods — who both teamed up with Barneys New York to create shoes that embody their personal style. Skye collaborated on a purple sandal, while Woods designed a purple-tipped white bootie.

Justine Skye and Jordyn Woods. CREDIT: Courtesy

Slice by Fila Pizzaria. CREDIT: Courtesy

Balenciaga Raffle Winner CREDIT: Courtesy

Prada Pachinko Parlour. CREDIT: Courtesy

