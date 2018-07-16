6 Statement-Making Embellished Shoe Styles From Barneys’ Big Designer Up-to-80-Percent-Off Sale

If you’ve been looking to purchase a pair of eye-catching designer shoes to amp up any outfit this summer, look no further than Barneys’ huge designer sale, in which a large selection of statement-making styles from top brands are on sale for up to 80 percent off. Scroll through for our picks of the best deals on embellished sandals, pumps and flats.

1. Stella Luna Charm-Embellished Satin Sandals

Cop these black satin ankle-strap sandals by Stella Luna boasting assorted goldtone and silvertone charms on the toe strap — now marked down to under $200, from their original price of $780.

2. Paul Andrew Serrano PVC & Satin Pumps

For 74 percent off, add these hot-pink chunky-heeled PVC slingback pumps featuring a peep-toe silhouette and silver stud detailing to your cart.

3. Alberta Ferretti Bird-Embroidered Twill Mules

Originally $895, you can now get these playful bird-embroidered mules with colorful feather and a black satin finish for only $229.

4. Calvin Klein Kaileah Mesh & Suede Pumps

These Calvin Klein mesh and suede pumps embellished with pink crystals are marked down to $579, from $2,295.

5.Tabitha Simmons Connie Embellished Denim Sandals

6. Alexander Wang Allegra Suede Mules

