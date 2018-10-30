Here’s What to Buy From Banana Republic’s Massive Sale Before It’s Over

Banana Republic, aka the store you’ve come to love for work essentials and polished off-duty pieces, is currently offering huge discounts on closet staples you’ll want to add to cart. On top of its already discounted prices, the retailer is offering an extra 50 percent off select sale styles — including stylish slides, cozy sweaters and more — until the end of today.

To help save you time scouring through all the options, we’ve rounded up the women’s sale items we’re currently adding to our cart. Below, shop our top picks and head to bananarepublic.com to take advantage of the amazing deals before they’re gone.

Banana Republic Buckle Low Block-Heel Sandal

These buckle-embellished sandals aren’t just chic — a memory foam insole, skid-resistant outsole and low block heel make them super comfortable, too. Originally, $128, they’re just $38.

Banana Republic Avery Tuxedo Stripe Ankle Pant

We love this side-stripe trouser, which offers a sporty take on traditional blazer and pants combos. Originally $98, the pants are now just $44.

Banana Republic Wool-Cotton Blend Ribbed V-Neck Sweater

Dress down slacks with this cozy wool sweater or pair it with jeans for a more casual look. Originally $98, it’s been reduced to just $44.

Banana Republic Print Wrap Dress

Complete with a striking geometric pattern and slimming waist tie, this wrap dress is an ultra-flattering pick. Reduced from $138, the frock is now $62.

Banana Republic Demi Loafer Slide

Hop on the snakeskin trend with these luxurious slides, which also boast the brand’s signature comfort features, including cushioned support and a non-skid outsole. Originally $118, the mules are now just $47.

Banana Republic Bare High Heel Sandal

A steal at $21 (originally priced at $118), this versatile metallic sandal will help you shine at any holiday party.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

