7 Adorably Festive Shoes Your Baby Can Wear for Photos With Santa

For many parents, Christmas would not be complete without a trip to their local mall or town center to have their baby’s picture taken with Santa. Whether your child sits angelically on St. Nick’s lap or chooses that moment to have an epic meltdown, the photos always make for unforgettable memories. So you’ll want to make sure your little one is dressed for the occasion. To give you some shopping inspiration, we’ve rounded up a few festive options that are guaranteed to deliver the holiday magic.

Cat & Jack Glitter Mary Jane Shoes

Available exclusively at Target, Cat & Jack’s glittery red Mary Jane slippers will put a little twinkle in your baby’s toes this Christmas. Pair them with everything from a fancy holiday dress to a more casual holiday sweater and leggings outfit.

Cat & Jack glitter mary jane shoes CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Toms Tiny Cuna Crib Bootie

With its tan and evergreen color scheme and sporty, outerwear-inspired quilted fabric design, this cozy, faux fur-lined bootie perfectly captures the spirit of the season. It also comes in a rich toffee-colored suede for boys.

Toms Tiny Cuna crib bootie CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

My 1st Years Personalized Reindeer Booties

These charming reindeer boots — complete with a red nose on the toe, naturally — will add a touch of Christmas whimsy to your baby’s Santa photo. My 1st Years will even personalize the boots with a child’s name (free of charge), making them a fun holiday keepsake as well as a great gift for other little ones in your life.

My 1st Years Personalized Reindeer Booties CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Mud Pie Buffalo plaid booties

If you’re searching for something less cutesy for your little guy, you can’t go wrong with a classic: red and black Buffalo plaid print. The outdoorsy motif feels decidedly modern yet comfortably nostalgic at the same time, making it perfect for Christmas.

Mud Pie Buffalo Plaid Booties CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Freshly Picked Leather Moccasins

Celebrity favorite Freshly Picked’s stylish metallic dot-print mocs will have your baby girl’s feet all wrapped up like a present. Even better: These versatile shoes can stay in her wardrobe long after Santa has left town.

Freshly Picked leather moccasins CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Carter’s duck boots

Adorably detailed with red laces and cozy fleece trim, Carter’s teeny-tiny take on the ever-popular duck boot looks tailor-made for trips to the Christmas tree lot, snowy walks and other wintertime adventures.

Carter’s duck boots CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Keds x Kate Spade New York Champion Glitter shoe

Deck your baby girl’s feet with these sparkly silver sneakers — part of Keds’ popular collaboration with Kate Spade — which are decorated with all the trimmings: pretty ribbon laces and a tinsel-inspired glitter finish.

Keds x Kate Spade New York Champion glitter shoe CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

5 of the Coziest Women’s Slippers You’ll Want to Wear ASAP

9 Must-Have Gifts for Sneaker-Obsessed Teen Boys

6 Cool Gifts for Men — for the Gym Rat, Trendsetter & Homebody in Your Life