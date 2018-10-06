5 Fashionable Women’s Athleisure Shoes to Shop This Fall

The athleisure movement continues to gain momentum, with sneaker-inspired styles a must-have in today’s footwear wardrobes. In honor of the trend, we’ve rounded some lightweight comfort-driven styles in a wide range of on-trend silhouettes — including slip-ons, gladiator styles and even ankle booties — you’ll be eager to rock 24/7.

Pair them with your favorite leggings on the way to yoga class, or skinny jeans and casual dress for an effortless off-duty look.

Easy Spirit Trippe

It’s easy to head out for a spur of the moment walk in the park with this suede slip-on style, featuring a soft, breathable lining and fully cushioned insole.

Easy Spirit Trippe. CREDIT: Zappos

Skechers Performance Go Walk Joy Soothe

Enjoy stepping into these breathable mesh slip-ons that incorporate Skechers’ proprietary Goga Max insole for cushioning and support.

Skechers Performance Go Walk Joy Soothe. CREDIT: Zappos

Vionic Kaufman Sneaker

This ankle boot is detailed in weather-resistant leather for a dressier approach to the athleisure story, making it the perfect pick for heading to the office.

Vionic Kaufman sneaker. CREDIT: Vionic

Ryka Eve NRG

One of the season’s most important colors is used to feminize a lightweight sneaker that features laces for adjustability and cushioned insole with arch support.

Ryka Eve NRG. CREDIT: Zappos

Jambu Azalea

A sandal-sneaker hybrid, this airy pick — complete with elastic straps and toggle closure to help you get the best fit — is a great option on warmer fall days. Plus, there’s a memory foam footbed inside, so you can relish in long-lasting comfort throughout the day.

Jambu Azalea. CREDIT: Zappos

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

