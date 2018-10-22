6 Antibacterial Socks to Keep Feet Healthy and Odor-Free

It is a truth universally acknowledged that nobody likes stinky feet.

While it’s possible to keep odors at bay with special foot treatments and even shoes that are antimicrobial, selecting the right socks can also improve the health — and smell — of your feet. Certain materials, such as copper, silver and bamboo, are able to naturally repel odor-causing bacteria caused by perspiration. And thanks to the wonders of modern technology, sock-makers can now weave fibers incorporating these useful technologies into all types of products, from running socks to office-ready styles.

Here are six socks that can keep feet fresh this winter.

Darn Tough Vermont Pebbles Crew

This women’s lifestyle sock from Darn Tough Vermont incorporates merino wool fibers, which reduce the presence of bacteria and odor. And the made-in-America style is also fast-wicking so even in moist conditions, your feet will stay dry.

Balega Silver Running Socks

Running sock expert Balega introduced a line of performance styles for men and women that feature gentle silver chloride ions infused into the yarn. The silver provides antimicrobial properties to keep feet healthy and odor-free.

Fox River Copper Guardian Pro Socks

These socks from Fox River boast CuTec copper fibers, which help guard against odor-causing bacteria and fungi. In addition, the men’s and women’s sock (which also comes in a crew height), features a patented Wick Dry moisture control technology.

Mack Weldon Silver Stealth Socks

Menswear brand Mack Weldon offers a two-pack of these no-show socks, which feature X-Static silver fibers that are naturally anti-odor. The low-cut style is ideal for sneakers, loafers and brogues to get that modern, bare-ankle look.

Socksmith Bamboo Socks

Embrace your inner lumberjack with this Socksmith men’s crew, featuring a classic buffalo plaid. And even better, the socks are made of fibers derived from bamboo, which is highly antibacterial and very breathable.

Duluth Trading Co. Copper Merino Socks

These men’s crew socks from Duluth Trading Co. are already a great buy because they’re made with merino wool, which is excellent at wicking moisture away from your feet and keeping them dry. But as a bonus, the socks also feature CuTec copper fibers that are antimicrobial.

Want More?

6 High-Quality No-Show, No-Slip Socks to Prevent Blisters

How to Shop the Same Sneakers That Top NBA Players Are Wearing

How to Repurpose Your Rainboots for the Winter