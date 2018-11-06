Alice + Olivia Pays Homage to Artist Keith Haring With a Whimsical Collection

New York City-based label Alice + Olivia is no stranger to collaborating with artists to bring to life their colorful creations (just look at previous launches with Domingo Zapata, Jean-Michel Basquiat and Donald Robertson). And now, the contemporary brand is honoring the late Keith Haring with a whimsical line inspired by his New York City street art.

Part of the brand’s resort ’19 offerings, the capsule collection includes ready-to-wear, shoes and accessories, featuring Haring’s trademark dancing figures in bold prints and patchwork collages, with standout hues such as cherry red, brilliant turquoise and cobalt blue. The entire collection retails for between $48 and $1,295, and is available today at Alice + Olivia brick-and-mortar locations, aliceandolivia.com and select retailers.

Below, check out our favorite looks from the collection, and then head to the brand’s website to more of the stunning options.

Keith Haring x AO Demetra Heel

This arty block heel can easily liven up any basic outfit.

Keith Haring x AO Eva Flip Flop

You can keep it casual with these under-$50 flip-flops, featuring the same colorful illustration.

Keith Haring x AO Razi Bootie

For a more subdued take on the signature Haring print, Alice + Olivia also offers this black-and-white stiletto bootie.

Keith Haring x AO Ezra Sneaker

This platform sneaker will add height to your look without sacrificing comfort.

Keith Haring x AO Rumor Jacket

A playful take on the distressed denim jacket, this option offers fun at every angle. Zebra patchwork and dancing figurines adorn the front, while a colorful back design will turn heads from behind.

Keith Haring x AO Riley Skirt

Paired with a simple white tee, this vibrant number is an instant outfit-maker.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

