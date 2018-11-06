Sign up for our newsletter today!

Alice + Olivia Pays Homage to Artist Keith Haring With a Whimsical Collection

By Samantha Peters
Samantha Peters

Samantha Peters

More Stories By

View All
Keith Haring x AO Demetra Heel
Keith Haring x AO Demetra heel
CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

New York City-based label Alice + Olivia is no stranger to collaborating with artists to bring to life their colorful creations (just look at previous launches with Domingo Zapata, Jean-Michel Basquiat and Donald Robertson). And now, the contemporary brand is honoring the late Keith Haring with a whimsical line inspired by his New York City street art.

Part of the brand’s resort ’19 offerings, the capsule collection includes ready-to-wear, shoes and accessories, featuring Haring’s trademark dancing figures in bold prints and patchwork collages, with standout hues such as cherry red, brilliant turquoise and cobalt blue. The entire collection retails for between $48 and $1,295, and is available today at Alice + Olivia brick-and-mortar locations, aliceandolivia.com and select retailers. 

Below, check out our favorite looks from the collection, and then head to the brand’s website to more of the stunning options.

Keith Haring x AO Demetra Heel

This arty block heel can easily liven up any basic outfit.

Keith Haring x AO Demetra Heel
Keith Haring x AO Demetra heel
CREDIT: Alice and Olivia

Buy: Keith Haring x AO Demetra Heel $350
Buy it

Keith Haring x AO Eva Flip Flop

You can keep it casual with these under-$50 flip-flops, featuring the same colorful illustration.

Keith Haring x AO Eva Flip Flop
Keith Haring x AO Eva flip flop
CREDIT: Alice and Olivia
Buy: Keith Haring x AO Eva Flip Flop $48
Buy it

Keith Haring x AO Razi Bootie

For a more subdued take on the signature Haring print, Alice + Olivia also offers this black-and-white stiletto bootie.

Keith Haring x AO Razi Bootie
Keith Haring x AO Razi bootie
CREDIT: Alice and Olivia

Buy: Keith Haring x AO Razi Bootie $495
Buy it

Keith Haring x AO Ezra Sneaker

This platform sneaker will add height to your look without sacrificing comfort.

Keith Haring x AO Ezra Sneaker
Keith Haring x AO Ezra sneaker
CREDIT: Alice and Olivia

Buy: Keith Haring x AO Ezra Sneaker $250
Buy it

Keith Haring x AO Rumor Jacket

A playful take on the distressed denim jacket, this option offers fun at every angle. Zebra patchwork and dancing figurines adorn the front, while a colorful back design will turn heads from behind.

Keith Haring x AO Rumor Jacket
Keith Haring x AO Rumor jacket
CREDIT: Alice and Olivia

Buy: Keith Haring x AO Rumor Jacket $695
Buy it

Keith Haring x AO Riley Skirt

Paired with a simple white tee, this vibrant number is an instant outfit-maker.

Keith Haring x AO Riley Skirt
Keith Haring x AO Riley skirt
CREDIT: Alice and Olivia

Buy: Keith Haring x AO Riley Skirt $265
Buy it

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

Macy’s Epic Black Friday Deals Are Out — And Include 12 Free Items

These Are the Most Popular Fall Boots, According to Nordstrom

Kendall and Kylie Jenner Have a Wallet-Friendly Collection Coming to Walmart

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad