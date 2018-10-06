Shop These 4 Stylish Shoes for a Women’s Alice in Wonderland Costume

Famous both from Lewis Carroll’s novel and a series of film adaptions, Alice in Wonderland is an easy character to dress up as come Halloween.

A slew of interpretations on Alice’s flouncy blue dress and white apron are available for purchase online — and if you already own a similar dress, the costume can be pieced together from your closet.

But what shoes to wear with the look?

In the 1951 Disney film, Alice sports a pair of black Mary Janes with white ankle socks underneath. But for a whimsical interpretation on her outfit, other shoe styles might well do the trick. Below, we’ve rounded up four styles that you can sport with a woman’s Alice in Wonderland costume this Halloween.

Free People Veronica

For a look closely mimicking the one sported by Alice in the Disney movie, these flats are a perfect choice. Made in Spain, the $70 shoes feature a rounded toe and adjustable buckled strap.

Sam Edelman Felicia

Black ballet flats feel more grown-up — and more wearable outside the context of Halloween — than Mary Janes, yet they’re similar enough to Alice’s to feel true to the movie. If you don’t already have a pair, consider this classic Sam Edelman style, which features a bow accent at the toe and the brand’s name embroidered at the heel.

Aldo Nicholes

These black ankle-strap pumps work just as well for Halloween as they do for a lap around the office. Retailing for $80, the shoes feature a faux suede upper with a sultry 4.25-inch heel.

Schutz Cendi

For a modern twist on Alice’s look, consider a pair of PVC pumps. This trendy take from Schutz features a 4-inch stiletto heel and a pointed toe.

