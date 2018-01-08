5 Discounted Men’s Shoes That Are Actually Worth Buying

By /
Just because a pair of shoes are on sale doesn’t necessarily mean they’re worth buying.

It can be easy to get sucked into the temptation of slashed prices — it happens to the best of us — but with a discerning eye, you can take advantage of deals on items you’ll actually wear instead of stuff that will get stashed in the back of your closet.

See what we mean by shopping our picks for the top discounted men’s shoes available now that are actually worth buying.

1. Clarks Desert Boot

 

Clarks’ Desert Boot is inspired by crepe-soled boots worn by British officers during World War II, and it’s gone on to become a menswear staple. This dark gray suede and gum rubber style is on sale from its original tag of $140.

Buy: Clarks Desert Boot $119.99
buy it

2. Off-White Hiking Boots

 

Even Virgil Abloh’s popular Off-White footwear can be found on sale, if you know where to look. This style is down 64 percent from $865.

Buy: Off-White Hiking Boots $311
buy it

3. Lanvin Croc-Embossed Leather Sneakers

 

Flashy yet restrained, Lanvin’s croc-embossed leather sneakers retail for $580, but can be had for over half-off from the link below.

Buy: Lanvin Croc-Embossed Leather Sneakers $217.50
buy it

4. Cole Haan Colton Chukka Boot

 

If you’re looking to switch things up from your everyday look, Cole Haan’s red-accented Colton chukka is on sale for up to 50 percent off.

Buy: Cole Haan Colton Chukka Boot $124.98-$159.90
buy it

5. Maison Margiela MM1 Suede Sneakers

 

Wheat-colored sneakers are everywhere this season, but it’s hard to top this retro-inspired MM1 look from Maison Margiela.

Buy: Maison Margiela MM1 Suede Sneakers $289
buy it

