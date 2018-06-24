6 Americana-Inspired Shoes to Shop for the 4th of July

As the country goes through some uncertain times, it’s more important than ever to celebrate its founding this July 4. From community picnics to a day on the high seas, make sure your footwear is occasion-appropriate. Not only are shoes in red, white and blue mandatory, but so are styles that represent the nation’s fashion legacy from classic Western boots to boat shoes and bucks.

Here, FN has curated a selection of Americana-inspired footnotes certain to inspire some flag waving.

1. Women’s Durango Crush Flag Strap Boot

This classic Western boot is ready for a country music concert, detailed with a removable flag-inspired instep strap.

2. Men’s Sperry Gold A/O 2-Eye Chevre

Nothing says Americana dressing more than a traditional boat shoe, detailed for a holiday sail in red, blue and white.

3. Women’s Keds Champion Canvas CVO

This summertime favorite from the more than 100-year-old brand calls for a picnic in the park.

4. Men’s Cole Haan Pinch Weekender Luxe Penny

Nothing says Americana dressing more than a preppy-inspired penny moc, an easy barefoot look when heading out for a holiday brunch.

5. Women’s Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star Shoreline

This update of the iconic silhouette picks up candy cane-inspired striping, the perfect way to stroll the boardwalk.

6. Men’s Allen Edmonds Nomad Buck

This quintessential Americana dress-casual is updated with a comfortable rubber outsole, the perfect way footnote for a holiday wedding.

