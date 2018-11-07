Oprah’s Favorite Things 2018: The Shoes That Made the Cut

Oprah Winfrey’s Favorite Things list is here!

In what has become an annual tradition, the former talk show host unveiled the list in her O, The Oprah Magazine, choosing 107 of her favorite items for sale across a variety of sectors.

As with past years, several shoes styles made the cut — read below to see all the shoes on the list.

Vionic Gemma Plush Slippers

In 2000, Oprah put Ugg on the map when she gave a nod to the sheepskin boot brand in her Favorite Things. Now these cozy faux-fur Vionic slippers appear to be her go-to shoe for lounging about. The close-toed footwear features a rubber sole for stability and sell for a reasonable $80. The 64-year-old also seems to be a fan of the brand in general, having put slip-on sneakers from Vionic on her list in 2017.

Vionic Gemma plush slipper. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vionic

APL Women’s Techloom Bliss Sneakers

APL’s Techloom Bliss Sneakers feature an elastic band (as opposed to laces), making them easy to slip on and off. The stylish sneakers come in a variety of colors and are designed for both luxury and performance. At $200, they are a great gift for the runner in your life.

Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL) Techloom Bliss CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Pudus Cozy Winter Boot Socks

Oprah shouted out Pudus’ wintry socks on her list last year, and the brand’s wares make a repeat appearance this year. The cozy socks are made for kids and adults — making them the perfect stocking-stuffer for the whole family. The patterned socks also feature nonslip silicon grippers on the bottom, so they’re ideal for walking on slippery floors.

Pudus kids’ winter boot sock. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

